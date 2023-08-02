Known to this day under the codename of ‘Project24’, now the time has come to present it to the world with its official name: first and foremost a tribute to the base model from which the car was developed, the Maserati MC20 – the Trident super sports car, “first of its kind”, totally made in Italy, which marked the beginning of a new era for the brand. It is also a reminder of Maserati Corse’s strong sporting heritage.

And then, the concept of something absolutely extreme, to enhance the superlative soul of this impressive four-wheeled marvel.

The concept behind this unique and exclusive product – there are 62 units produced all over the world and already sold out – is the idea of ​​unleashing a real track beast, something capable of breaking the usual schemes and totally differentiating itself from what has been done up to now.

A car dedicated to excellence among gentleman drivers and racing car enthusiasts, conceived and designed to leave its mark and ignite the passion for the most extreme racing, ready to ply circuits around the world – in the context of sessions of private tests – with its sublime design and shocking performance.

Maserati MCXtrema will be unveiled at The Quail on August 18 during the prestigious Monterey car week 2023.