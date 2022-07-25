The expectation is growing to see the new Maserati at work Project24. The Trident carmaker has already announced that it will build only 62 examples of its new racing car, each of which can only be pushed beyond all limits on the track. In fact, Maserati has decided to develop a car not approved for road use, but to realize it specifically only for the exclusive use in the tracks. We are talking about a car that promises great agility between the curbs of each circuit, considering that it will boast an overall weight target of less than 1,250 kg.

Maserati, in addition to enhancing a perfect combination of power and weight that results in a surprising track supercar with a weight / power ratio of about 1.69 kg / CV, has also listed some of the technical and mechanical specifications that will give the new Project24 an even more accentuated sense of sportiness: from the innovative suspensions to the carbon-ceramic racing braking system, passing through the tires developed for racing up to the characteristics of FIA approved safety. Without forgetting the beating heart of this car, the same Neptune V6 engine that equips the MC20 but updated with new turbochargers for increase the maximum power to 740 hp. Elements that are added to an extremely sporty and captivating look, in perfect Maserati style: the result is what the Trident house defines as “an unprecedented mix of beauty and sporty spirit to become a collector’s classic”.