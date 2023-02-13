The new era of maserati, dominated by a gradual electrification process that will culminate in a fully electric range in the future, will also feature very exclusive one-offs and few-offs designed by the Trident car manufacturer for its best customers. Word of David Danesinchief engineer of Maserati, who confirmed to the microphones of Top Gear that in the brand’s future there will also be room for unique cars whose design will be guided by the customer.

No direct reference was made to which projects Maserati will give space, the only reference that Danesin has offered is the ambitious comparison with exclusive supercars of the caliber of Ferrari Daytona SP3 and Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4. Expectations, as it is normal, are rising, also because the segment of custom-built one-offs to meet the precise needs of certain customers is growing more and more, becoming increasingly popular and profitable. Maserati too, like many other car manufacturers have already done, feels called into question and can’t wait to get involved, perfecting even more the already exclusive Fuoriserie programme dedicated precisely to the personalization of its cars. According to reports from Carscoops, the future one-off and few-offs of the Trident brand will probably be based on the MC20 or the recently debuted GranTurismo, but it cannot be excluded that the electric heirs of the Levante and Quattroporte could also be included in this list.

The very first hint of this future strategy by Maserati was offered by Project24, a track-only hypercar based on the MC20 which will be produced in a limited number of 62 units, each of which in a completely exclusive and unique way through the Fuoriserie programme. In the years to come, the one-offs to which the Trident will give life will presumably be available with both internal combustion and with all-electric propulsion, according to the wishes of each client.