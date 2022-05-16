The video of the Maserati who in Rome took the steps of Trinità dei Monti at the Spanish Steps. The man driving the car is a 37-year-old Saudi stopped at Malpensa airport shortly after returning the Maserati. The foreign entrepreneur who justified himself to the agents declaring to having the wrong maneuver and not having realized that he has created so much damage: “I am ready to pay it back.”

