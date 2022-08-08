More and more often there are news of electric cars that suddenly catch fire endangering the lives of drivers but also of other road users. However, this was not the case on the Autobrennero, shortly after the Reggiolo-Rolo tollbooth: in fact, a Maseratiprobably due to a mechanical failure, which forced the firefighters of the Luzzara volunteer detachment to intervene.

According to the reconstructions of some local media, there would therefore have been no clashes or accidents with other cars at the base of the fire: a technical problem yet to be ascertained, it slowly made the flames rise more and more, until it completely enveloped the Maserati in question. The intervention of the firefighters was almost immediate and effective, given that in a short time the fire was tamed, the sheets cooled and the car made safe. Fortunately, no one was injured of any kind: the Maserati driver immediately realized what was happening, so he decided to leave your supercar before the flames could take over. Fortunately, therefore, no casualties or injuries were recorded, unless among the “injured” we want to include the Maserati that undoubtedly came out bruised by the episode.