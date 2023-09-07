Maserati Omnichannel is born, a new Trident project aimed at improving the purchasing process through digital sales services. The Modena-based car manufacturer has been working on a new system that should soon expand on a global scale, trying to keep those typical luxury features of the brand intact and also transporting them to the virtual channel.

Assistance and digital choice

Customers will be able to configure their ideal vehicle quickly and easily, without however having to give up personalized assistance, with the trusted seller who will in any case be ready to intervene in the process. Maserati Onmichannel therefore represents an e-commerce channel that works on several fronts, starting from the dialogue in live chat with My Maserati Expert, which makes highly qualified experts available; the luxury of the comfort of a personalized test drive – with online booking and pick up in the most convenient place for the customer; and the luxury of requesting an appointment at the service at any time through the online channels of Multichannel Service Booking.

Maserati Omnichannel, how it works

The goal is to integrate the best of traditional and virtual experiences, in a flow of continuous interaction that adapts to change, both in terms of customer expectations and purchasing models, in harmony with all company functions, guaranteeing exclusivity and 360-degree assistance, from initial contact to aftersales. The project was first launched on the North American market, while it has also been active in Canada since March 2023: customers can use Maserati Omnichannel to choose the Trident car online from those available in dealerships and then finalize the purchase online.

From online to offline and vice versa

The so-called BOL – Book On-Line sale is characterized by the possibility of eliminating the distance with the network, allowing consumers to have a single point of contact with the Maserati universe, to reserve the car in advance. Another reference market for the brand is certainly Italy, where the possibility of configuring one’s own car has been active since June of this year, in addition to that of selecting models that are already available. With the SOL – Sell On-Line sales service, payment is allowed via the brand’s institutional website or by using the new customizable financial services Stellantis Financial Services.