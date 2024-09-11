Special offers for the purchase of some of the Maserati models addressed to the employees of the Stellantis group. A practice that may seem normal if one considers the brand’s belonging to the company led by Carlos Tavares, less so if one takes into account the fact that some of the messages promising a discounted price for some of the Trident’s cars have also reached the employees who are on redundancy.

The reaction of the workers on CIG

“I don’t know whether to laugh or cry: I earn 1,180 euros a month on redundancy and these cars cost between 80 and 200,000 euros. Even if I accepted the company’s invitation to go and work as a commuting worker in Poland, I couldn’t afford them.” commented Giacomo Zulianello, Fiom delegate and worker at Mirafiori, in an interview given to Il Corriere della Sera.

Maserati’s letter

The email received by some Stellantis employees does not specify the prices or the discounts offered but it says that these are applicable to the Grecale, GranCabrio and GranTurismo models. Therefore, the MC20 is out of this offer, as is the Fuoriserie customization program. “Dear colleague, we are pleased to announce that from September you will have the opportunity to purchase a new Maserati vehicle at conditions dedicated to you, your family and your friends. Our extraordinary range awaits you”this is the text of the email reported by several newspapers.