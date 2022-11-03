The return of Maserati to racing and an Italian brand to Formula E. Two dreams that become more and more reality with the announcement of the duo for the return of the Trident to motorsport. Directly from the headquarters, the Modena company has formalized the engagement of Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Gunther as Maserati standard bearers for Season 9 of Formula E, the first with third generation cars. The press conference also saw the team principal present James Rossiterthe boss of Maserati Corse Giovanni Sgro and the CEO Davide Grasso in remote connection

Maserati returns to the track making use of the collaboration withMSG Racing Team of the Principality of Monaco, previously titled Venturi who, despite being a Mercedes customer team last season, fought both titles up for grabs until the end, finishing in second position among the manufacturers. In an initial phase of the sports program, the contribution of Maserati’s technical baggage to the single-seater will be limited, given the use of the DS powertrain marked with the Trident, thus making use of the cooperation with another brand of the Stellantis family. No information has been provided whether the development of the software, crucial to ensure a competitive advantage this season, will be entrusted to the Modena manufacturer. The leaders of the brand, however, have already pointed out that the seasons to come will see a growing technical involvement by the Italian brand.

Given the common thread between the previous Venturi team and the Maserati MSG Racing Team, Edoardo Mortara’s choice appears perfectly natural. The Swiss driver can offer an already deep understanding with the team, as well as presenting himself as one of the most qualified drivers in the categorywith six successful assets and the title disputed until the final round in 2022. Mortara’s experience is also fundamental, one of the few to have driven all three generations of Formula E single-seaters. Finally, his Italian origins make the Genevan driver the perfect standard bearer for Maserati in category. He will be joined by Maximilian Gunther, returning from a painful year in Nissan but who in previous seasons in BMW has matured three wins. The German guarantees the Trident the right mix of freshness and experience, the latter crucial for the development of the new third generation car. The contribution of Team Principal Rossiter, a former driver who himself had the opportunity to test the new car, was also fundamental. Still no information for the livery, which will be revealed in the weeks to come and certainly before the start of the championship in Mexico City next January.