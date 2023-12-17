By Carlo Platella

MCXtrema has already won over Trident enthusiasts before it even saw the light. In fact, orders for the 62 units in which the extreme version of the MC20 will be made, designed for exclusive non-competitive track use, have practically sold out. In the Modena offices, MCXtrema is nicknamed the “Belva”, a name which is itself a guarantee of its qualities. To get to know them better, FormulaPassion met them Vincent BiardModel Chief Engineer and Maserati Corse Technical Advisor, e Stefano ToniettoGlobal Chief Engineer Gasoline Medium & High Performance Engine.

Neptune pushed to the extreme

“There was no compromise whatsoever, other than full power. We squeezed out all the horsepower we could from our division”, Stefano Tonietto proudly explains as he presents the most advanced evolution of the Nettuno engine. The MCXtrema's 3-litre twin-turbo V6 retains the pre-chamber combustion technology present on the MC20, but frees itself from the compromises typical of road approval: “In a road car there are a whole series of administrative constraints, linked to both polluting and noise emissions, which act as a bit of a limitation for the engine. Specifically in the exhaust line, for example, they require high back pressure which for us had been a limitation in our attempts to increase power. However, since it is a car for exclusive use on the track, many constraints are eliminated and we managed to squeeze every last bit of the engine out of it. This has a direct impact on the sound toowhich for MCXtrema is truly extreme”.

The increase in power is significant, going from 630 horsepower of MC20 to 740 horsepower of MCXtrema, preserving the 730 Nm of maximum torque. In its extreme version the Nettuno stands out for the work carried out on the compressors, with the aim of increasing the flow rate of air entering the engine and consequently that of fuel. “There has been a direct impact on the size of the turbos, since the air flow rate that can be introduced into the combustion chamber is directly proportional to the power obtainable”. Tonietto, however, explains how the main reason behind the 110 horsepower gained is another: “The focal point is the prechamber. We took advantage of this fast and efficient combustion to unleash the maximum power possible.”

If the new compressors help to introduce a greater air flow, the pre-chamber makes good use of it, guaranteeing an efficient combustion process pushed to the limit. Tonietto continues: “We took advantage of the combustion models and the new calculation methodology we had developed for the road car, using them to predict the combustion limit. Together with the virtual analysis group of the Innovation Lab we did it a work of extreme combustion. The calibration colleagues then confirmed what we saw virtually.”

The MCXtrema Nettuno not only frees itself from the regulatory constraints of road cars, but also from the limits that influenced the development of the version for Maserati GT2: “The two engines are close brothers, they are very similar. What changes is the engine management. On MCXTrema the requirement to guarantee low consumption is no longer required, as it is not a racing machine, which is why we focused solely and exclusively on performance. It's an all-out enginefor the highest performance obtainable from our fractionation”.

Development without limits

The freedom from any regulatory compromise also allowed the dynamic and aerodynamic development of the project to be taken to the extreme, as Vincent Biard illustrates: “A bit like for the engine, the Team took advantage of the absence of some constraints on the vehicle side. For example, there are no limits related to NVH [rumore e vibrazioni, ndr], therefore some elasticity intended for comfort on the road has been eliminated. The aerodynamics were also freer. On MCXtrema it was possible to push even further”.

“We call it the “Beast”, with some out of the ordinary features. It is a very long car, 5.2 meters, and more than 2 meters wide. MCXtrema retains two very important elements of MC20, such as the ultra-light carbon fiber monocoque and the Nettuno engine, of which, however, extreme perfection has been developed. La Belva deserves its name”. MCXtrema is almost half a meter longer than the 4.7 meters of the MC20, also breaking through the 2 meter wide wall, unlike the road base. However, the weight has decreased, going from 1475 to 1300 kg. All this, combined with the increase in power of 110 horsepower, ensures an increase in the power-to-weight ratio of over 30%, reaching 0.57 hp/kg.

The double wishbone suspension activates a fully dedicated internal mechanical assembly, including four-way adjustable shock absorbers and adjustable anti-roll bars. MCXtrema also relies on a six-speed sequential racing gearbox shared with the Maserati GT2, a car from which it differs in other areas, taking advantage of the freedom from any technical regulations. “One difference from the GT2 is in the braking system. The GT2 regulations do not allow carbon brakes, which are instead present on the MCXtrema and this also allows for an increase in performance”, explains Biard.

Aerodynamics and design

To effectively discharge the 740 horsepower to the ground, the aerodynamic design seeks maximum downforce, using elements such as the adjustable rear wing with double support pylon, the stabilizing fin, the powerful rear diffuser and the front splitter. MCXtrema also descends with ground clearances, so as to make the most of the flat bottom. Also worth highlighting is the aerodynamic work for the fueling and cooling of the extreme version of the Nettuno engine, of which the dynamic air intake at the top of the cockpit and the numerous radiator outlets stand out.

However, the stringent aerodynamic requirements did not come at the expense of the ideas of the Style Center. Vincent Biard says: “Some kind of magic happened on this car. Rarely is there such an immediate convergence between style and engineering proposals. About MCXtrema all the lines created at the Style Center worked from an aerodynamic point of view, just as all the requests of the development team were accepted by Klaus Busse. I'm thinking, for example, of important elements, such as the air intakes for cooling the brakes or the rear stabilizing fin: all of this works. Even the millimetric details required to ensure the right pressures have been integrated into the design.”

Enthusiasts curious about MCXtrema's performance will have to wait, since the technical group is still in the virtual development phase, currently working on the Modena dynamic simulator. The car will only hit the asphalt at the beginning of 2024, but Biard is still able to provide some previews: “With the same dynamic driver on the simulator, the MCXtrema runs on a track like Mugello 2 seconds faster than the GT2. He reaches the end of the straight with 20 km/h more speed. It is an extremely high-performance car, with aerodynamics that help it and a specific set-up to manage all the extra power of the engine. It was difficult work for the development team, but also rewarding.”

Pilot in the center

The search for extreme performance follows a key principle: “The Maserati approach is to put the driver at the center of development and the use of the car. We tried to offer the driver an experience in which he is 100% in control of the controls, with very strong handling.” explains Biard. Hence the decision not to be tempted by engineering-stimulating solutions, which however could have impoverished the driving experience: “The active aerodynamic elements would allow for improved performance in some conditions, which however would be more suitable for road cars. Furthermore, all those sensations that filter through the steering wheel, pedals or seat would change.”

“Pilots, for example, are very sensitive to engine braking when releasing the accelerator, which must be very constant. Some active aerodynamic elements could make this effect vary depending on the speed and disorientate the pilot, who is not used to it. These systems also add weight and complexity, as control strategies must be developed which do not always adapt optimally to all tracks and all conditions. The choice was therefore to stay up a car that is as sincere as possible and entrusted to the driver. All the adjustments to the set-up, suspension and rear wing are made in the garage, according to the set-up for adaptation to the track, but not in an active way, which would disturb the driver”.

The centrality of the pilot also shines through in the ergonomics of the interior, designed like a futuristic cockpit that envelops the driving position: “The interiors are truly unique. It's a really bold design that also surprised Andrea Bertolini itself, with these two consoles that surround the driver and the display on the steering wheel. The sensation is that of the cockpit of a fighter plane, a unique effect.” The appointment is therefore in 2024, to get to know the new “Belva” firsthand with which Maserati enters the evocative market of extreme cars created for the track.