Here is the Maserati MCXtrema

In the suggestive setting of The Quail, where every year connoisseurs and enthusiasts from all over the world gather to celebrate the excellence of automotive design and engineering in the Monterey Car Week, the newborn shone maserati MCX trembles. Today, Friday 18 August, the global premiere of the new surprising creation signed by the house of the Trident was held in California, which flaunted a real “beast” designed for the track and not approved for road use, ready to unleash 740 HP of power, enclosed in a refined and disruptive design.

The new Trident creature was conceived as an unconventional super sports car in a limited edition: 62 units were produced, dedicated to a select clientele that is extremely demanding in terms of performance, refinement, luxury and extreme driving experience. Presented as the Modena brand’s most powerful track car, the Maserati MCXtrema was born from the creative and engineering partnership between the Centro Stile and the Maserati engineering team, and reflects the desire to create a racing car capable of of the glorious Maserati MC12 in the racing world, inspiring the future of Trident racing production.

The photos of the Maserati MCXtrema

These are the best photos of the Trident super sports car.

Fat’s words

“Maserati MCXtrema was created with the aim of offering an incredibly exclusive product capable of defining a new paradigm for our racing cars. The project is dedicated to a select clientele who are particularly attentive to distinctive details, ranging from the most sophisticated and innovative design to exceptional performance,” commented Davide Grasso, CEO of Maserati. “MCXtrema embodies the sporting spirit typical of the Maserati DNA, a declaration of a new course for our brand, dedicated to superlative manufacturing and capable of standing out in the world panorama of luxury motor production with exaggerated performance”.