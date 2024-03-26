Maserati MCXtrema, the 740 HP “beast” of the Trident, has returned to unleashing itself in its natural environment, the track, for a series of tests that will see it busy until the end of April, in view of the delivery of the first example, expected by the end of summer 2024.

MCXtrema, approved for track use only and produced in 62 examples, is a car without compromises, created to break the mold and create new paradigms. Maximum expression of the Maserati DNA and the extraordinary performance that characterizes the entire production of the 100% Italian brand, MCXtrema gave proof of its explosive racing attitude between the curbs, in action during a series of fundamental tests to collect the data necessary for the final point.

The exclusive creation of the Trident is one of the most daring cars of the Brand in terms of development, evolution of the super sports Maserati MC20, from which it is inspired and from which it takes shape.

In February the first official outing, at the Autodromo Varano de' Melegari (Parma), where MCXtrema was brought to the track by Andrea Bertolini, Maserati chief test driver and one of the most successful drivers in the GT categories with four world titles aboard the glorious MC12, which followed its development from the early stages to the dynamic simulator.

Maserati MCXtrema Photo by: Maserati Media Center

The shakedown in February and the subsequent appointments to refine the performance were the ideal theater to unleash all the power of the 740 HP (540 kW) 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine derived from the Maserati Nettuno engine, taken to a higher level.

MCXtrema benefited from the most modern and advanced equipment in the world available to Maserati: a fundamental contribution comes from the Virtual Analysis team, with the cutting-edge technology of the Maserati dynamic simulator, and from the Powertrain Calibration team, in charge of managing the enormous power developed by the Nettuno engine.

The experience acquired in the development of the Maserati MC20, the in-depth characterization of each component and the very severe tests of the engine on the bench, have guaranteed maximum accuracy in the simulation, allowing us to reach the testing phase on the track with an extremely significant car, with a behavior correlated with what was validated on the simulator, therefore only fine tuning on the real track is necessary.

Maserati MCXtrema Photo by: Maserati Media Center

The virtual work carried out with MCXtrema – approximately 200 hours of driving on the Maserati dynamic simulator and 1000 hours of virtual analysis for various types of simulations – and the comparison with the feedback on the track, combined with the previous four years of development dedicated to MC20 and the subsequent checks on the reliability of the upgraded engine have made it possible to create a car that is today the best result of advanced engineering and innovation, where the perfect design shaped by the Maserati Style Center converges with the engineering requirements of efficient aerodynamics for every track configuration .

Andrea Bertolini, Official Maserati Test Driver: “Taking to the track with a new car always gives a particular, unique sensation, just like the MCXtrema. A wonderful creature born to devour the asphalt and dance between the curves, a true jewel of mechanics and aerodynamics, perfect for balance and handling”.

“For months we worked together with a team of highly qualified and passionate people, waiting for the moment when we would bring the finished machine into its natural habitat, after putting it to the test in the virtual world thanks to sophisticated simulations. What makes this great car is excellent teamwork, which translates into a sports car of the future”.

“With MCXtrema we have further raised the bar of development, working with a track perspective and always taking into account the needs of the Maserati customer, who remains at the center of our work and to whom this car is dedicated. The interiors were designed around the driver; we developed a cockpit that was halfway between a fighter and a Formula 1 car.”

“MCXtrema is an evolution of MC20 not approved for the road: on the Trident's super sports car par excellence we had already developed an obsessive work with the handling and general architecture, to therefore arrive at its most extreme and exhilarating version. MCXtrema is a thrill to drive, unlike any other car”.

Maserati MCXtrema Photo by: Maserati Media Center

The MCXlusiva customization program

MCXtrema customers get ready to receive something incredibly unique.

From the first stages of construction of the car, each MCXtrema customer was personally accompanied by Maserati to discover the birth of the car, studying and taking care of every detail together, in the best tailor-made experience that a car can offer.

MCXlusiva is the name of the Maserati customization program reserved for the 62 customers of the “beast”, dedicated and designed to give them an unprecedented experience.

Maserati has studied everything down to the smallest detail, ensuring that future owners of the Modena brand's currently most powerful track car could feel part of something truly exclusive from every point of view.

Maserati MCXtrema Photo by: Maserati Media Center

In addition to the elegant Blue Xtrema livery created specifically for this four-wheeled masterpiece, the MCXlusiva program offers the possibility of customizing your car in three variants, each with its own identity and racing soul, created by the Maserati Style Centre: Tech Beast, Racing, Speed ​​Beast.

On the car, customization continues with the choice of two different options for the color of the rims, Matte Black or Grigio Corsa Bright, and three versions for the seat: Blue, Black, or Ice.

The BEASTspoke variant is dedicated to the more creative, which adds the quirk of choosing your own number to put on the livery and that of choosing the color of the steering wheel grips.

A further customization detail is the “One of 62” plate placed inside the cockpit, where you can engrave your name or any other inspiration the MCXtrema customer wants to take with them on the track.

Maserati MCXtrema Photo by: Maserati Media Center

The exclusive services of the MCXperience

Maserati has decided to make the universe of MCXtrema owners even more distinctive with MCXperience, a customer experience designed to offer a series of services reserved for customers of the “beast”: an exclusive club, which will allow you to totally immerse yourself in the Maserati racing world, supported by professional drivers and the Maserati Corse Services technical service.

MCXperience will also offer the Concierge service, access to on-track experiences and the MCXtrema kit designed together with the Maserati Style Centre, to best fit the role of the MCXtrema driver.

Giovanni Sgro, Head of Maserati Corse: “MCXtrema is the flagship of Maserati Corse's racing production, much more than a simple car conceived and designed for the track. Around this racing car synonymous with impeccable power, exclusivity at the highest levels and unprecedented quality, we have built an entire universe, dedicated to 62 lovers of the Brand and of the most attractive drive, the one between the curbs”.

“MCXtrema is a sensational car that dares and is not afraid to do so, created with the aim of giving shape and power to an unparalleled desire. A true racing marvel.”