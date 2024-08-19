During a memorable event at Laguna Seca, during Monterey Car Week, Maserati marked a new chapter in its long history of automotive excellence.

with the delivery of the first MCXtrema to its new owner. The MCXtrema, the most powerful track car ever built by the House of the Trident, made its official debut on North American soil, further consolidating the presence of the Italian brand in the high-performance luxury supercar segment.



The MCXtrema, with its 740 HP, is the fruit of an ambitious project, born to break the mold and set new standards in the world of track cars. Produced in a limited edition of just 62 units, the car embodies the essence of Maserati DNA: extreme performance, unmistakable design and uncompromising craftsmanship. Its debut at Laguna Seca also marked the first appearance in North America of the 3.0L twin-turbo V6 Nettuno engine, an engine that has already made headlines for its extraordinary performance.

The delivery event was further enhanced by the presence of Andrea Bertolini, Maserati Chief Test Driver and a key figure in the development of the MCXtrema. Bertolini had the honour of driving the car’s first official laps on the legendary Laguna Seca circuit, accompanied by the new owner, to whom he then symbolically handed over the keys to the car. This moment marked the passing of the baton from the world of design and testing to the reality of the track, in one of the most iconic venues in motorsport.

Giovanni Sgro, Head of Maserati Corse, underlined the importance of this milestone, recalling the long journey that led from the presentation of the concept to the delivery of the first example: “The MCXtrema is the result of years of dedication and passion from our team. This car is not just a track car, but a true tribute to Maserati’s tradition and innovation.”

The Maserati MCXtrema represents the culmination of four years of development and refinement, in which advanced technology and Italian craftsmanship have merged to create a car that excels in every aspect of track performance. Designed entirely in Italy by the Maserati Style Center, the MCXtrema combines beauty and functionality, offering superior aerodynamics and handling.

To make it even more exclusive the experience of MCXtrema owners, Maserati has launched MCXperience, a program that offers a series of personalized services, including access to on-track experiences, a dedicated Concierge service and an exclusive racing kit developed in collaboration with Sparco, world leader in technical clothing for motorsport.

Delivery of the first MCXtrema at Laguna Seca It is not only a milestone for Maserati, but an event that marks the beginning of a new era for the owners of this extraordinary car, who are not simply buyers, but custodians of a tradition that continues to write the history of motorsport.