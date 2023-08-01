Maserati is preparing to unveil its new extreme creation. On the contrary, MCX trembles: this will in fact be the name of the new track racing car with which the Trident car manufacturer promises to give life to “something capable of breaking the usual patterns and totally differentiating from what has been done up to now”. The appointment is for the next one August 18thwhen this new track beast will be presented in the setting of The Quail, during the prestigious Monterey Car Week 2023.

The first details

At the moment not many details are known about this car: it will be a sports car used exclusively for use on the tracktherefore it will not be approved for the road, and will boast an overall power of 740 HP. Its development has been carried out to date with the code name Project 24, but once it sees the light it will take the name of MCXtrema.

A specific name

Where does the choice of this name come from? The same house of the Trident explains it: “First of all, a tribute to the base model from which the car was developed, the Maserati MC20, which marked the beginning of a new era for the brand. It is also a reminder of Maserati Corse’s strong sporting heritage. And then, the concept of something absolutely extremeto exalt the superlative soul of this impressive four-wheeled wonder”.

62 specimens…already sold out

It will be about “a car dedicated to excellence among gentleman drivers and racing car enthusiasts, conceived and designed to leave a mark and ignite a passion for more extreme racingready to hit circuits around the world, in the context of private test sessions, with its sublime design and its shocking performance”Maserati concludes. A unique and exclusive product therefore, which will be produced in 62 specimens worldwide already sold out.