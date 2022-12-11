maserati MC20 dresses again in carbon fiber to be the protagonist of a new tuning project developed this time by 7 Design Houses. The customization company has in fact published the photos of the Aria bodykit for the Trident super sports car which will be reserved for a limited number of specimens. Only 25 units that will be able to enjoy a personalized treatment that will make the racing car of the Modenese car manufacturer even more aggressive. After the renderings we can see the real applications of this tuning kit, applied to the Maserati MC20 by Peter Eskander, managing director of 7 Design House.

It will be the only car with a blue carbon finish, in contrast to the gray tone of this particular MC20 which also features 21-inch black wheels and yellow brake calipers. In the other examples, the carbon fiber can be specified to have a forged, twill, or colored finish. The bodykit, named after the founder’s late dog, consists of seven components made from prepreg carbon fiber. A more prominent front splitter with side flaps, a set of canards, two Trident-style bonnet ventilation inserts, new side skirts, a functional roof air intake, a larger rear spoiler and a new rear diffuser. All are installed to OEM mounting points and require no cutting, drilling or painting of the vehicle. Thanks to this trick, the kit can be removed at any time by the owners, thus restoring the MC20 to its original state.

The CEO of 7 Design Houses he stated that their goal was “injecting track aerodynamics, while maintaining a pure and elegant design”. According to the American tuner, aerodynamic efficiency has improved by 123%, with the kit expected to produce 361kg more downforce when traveling at 322km/h while keeping the mid-engined Maserati glued to the ground. Thanks to the Aria kit by 7 Design House, there was a weight saving of 5.7 kg. The Stage 2 exhaust system can save an additional 6.8kg by increasing power output by 20PS with the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 dry-sump engine typically producing 630PS and 730Nm of peak torque. 7 Design House has not disclosed the price of the Aria kit.