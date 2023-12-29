The test of the Maserati MC20, a model that represents the return of the Trident brand to the super sports car segment. The two-seater from the Modena car manufacturer uses a carbon fiber monocoque developed in collaboration with Dallara and is powered by the new V6 Nettuno engine, developed internally by the Motor Valley brand. This six-cylinder engine is capable of delivering 630 HP and 730 Nm of maximum torque, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h which is done in 2.9 seconds and a top speed close to 325 km/h.

The V6 Nettuno of Maserati MC20

The unit is the result of the work of the engineers of the Italian brand, it uses a system deriving from Formula 1, with a pre-chamber combustion architecture with double spark plug: with this technology each cylinder can benefit from both direct and indirect injection and the presence of the second spark plug allows combustion to be stabilized when power demand is low. Speaking of power therefore, the specification is 210 HP/litre. The design recalls some of the stylistic features of past cars, such as the optical signature that pays homage to the MC12. However, the concept of the front is new, sharp and with a larger grille in a lower position, with rounded corners and a clearly visible 3D Trident logo. In the case of our test, the special livery is also a tribute to Maserati's successes in the world of racing, with the Carbon Pack completing the boldness of the exterior.

The interiors of Maserati MC20

Inside the passenger compartment, accessible via the spectacular “butterfly” doors, the Maserati MC20 is embellished with leather and Alcantara, without forgetting once again the carbon fibre. A 10.25″ display allows you to control the multimedia functions while behind the steering wheel there is another screen of the same size from which all the driving information can be viewed. On the central tunnel we then find the rotary driving mode selector which recalls the world of luxury chronographs. There are five driving modes, Wet, GT, Sport, Corsa and ESC Off, with the digital dashboard that changes layout and color depending on the one selected.

A sportswoman with two faces

Lightning fast when you push hard, frenetic and perhaps not too easy when you proceed at cruising speed, the Maserati MC20 knows which strings to tease to make the experience behind the wheel unique. The soundtrack of the V6 “Made in Modena” is the perfect icing on the cake for this super sports car with the Trident on the nose. How much does this entertainment cost? The price of the Maserati MC20 is around 240,000 euros.