Elegant, sporty, light, fast. Four adjectives that best describe Maserati MC20, the quintessence of performance according to the Trident brand which has brought the Modena brand back to the supercar segment thanks to a car that combines the dynamism and elegance inherent in the Emilian car manufacturer. Nettuno, the V6 engine located in a central position and the new flagship of Viale Ciro Menotti, makes driving even more exciting.

Exterior design

Before telling you about the emotions behind the wheel of the new Maserati MC20, however, let's take a closer look at the development of this supercar, the result of a design and above all aerodynamic study that places it at the top among sports cars. Made from a carbon fiber monocoque developed together with Dallara, MC20 is the result of extensive work in the wind tunnel: every element is functional, from the air intakes to the simple but elegant lines. The Trident technicians studied the flows so that they could be best conveyed where necessary, maximizing driving dynamics. The low weight, 1,500 kg, and the composite materials have also contributed to making the car elegant, with the absence of conspicuous aerodynamic appendages which does not compromise its devotion to performance. The design therefore does not give in to any forcing, with the muscular and arched front, with the generous lowered grille with rounded corners that integrates the three-dimensional trident and the teardrop optical signature that recalls the iconic MC12. Functionality returns forcefully to the rear, where the air vents, together with the polycarbonate rear window, ideally reproduce the Maserati symbol, the iconic Trident.

The interiors of Maserati MC20

Another peculiar element of the Maserati MC20 is represented by the Butterfly goalkeeper, with “butterfly” openings which facilitate exit and entry but which in some cases can represent a handicap, especially in narrower car parks. In any case, it is a choice that further accentuates the super sports soul of the MC20. Even though it is a car dedicated to performance, there is plenty of space on board for the driver and passenger, with a 101-litre cockpit at the front and a small 47-litre compartment at the rear. The interiors are minimalist, with the cockpit designed to convey those racing car sensations even more. Here too we find carbon fibre, the material that covers the MC20 central tunnel and some elements of the dashboard. The physical controls characterize the driving modes and the refined driving mode selector that conceptually reproduces the chronograph of luxury watches. There are five driving modes, Wet, GT, Sport, Corsa and ESC Off, with the digital dashboard that changes layout and color depending on the one selected. The buttons also characterize the steering wheel, with the ignition and Launch Control as well as a series of controls on the spokes including the one to control the car's lifting system.

Technology and finishes

At the center of the Maserati MC20 dashboard we find a 10.25'' screen which allows you to control the multimedia functions. The MIA, Maserati Intelligent Assistance software is based on Android Automotive and integrates Amazon Alexa as well as the Maserati Connect services which allow you to interact with the car even remotely. Easy and intuitive to use, the only flaw is the position, perhaps too low to avoid too many distractions for the driver. In our case, carbon fiber also returns for the paddles on the steering wheel, from which the 8-speed dual clutch gearbox can be controlled in sequential mode. Leather and Alcantara complete the luxury upholstery, with enveloping sports seats that further accentuate the racing soul of the Maserati MC20. The digital rearview mirror also deserves a special mention, with the rear camera projecting an enlarged image thus allowing for optimal visibility at all times.

V6 Nettuno engine for Maserati MC20

The real jewel of this car, however, is behind us. This is the Nettuno engine, the 3.0 V6 biturbo capable of delivering 630 HP and 730 Nm of torque, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h which is done in 2.9 seconds and a top speed close to 325 km/h . This engine, the result of the work of the engineers of the Italian brand, uses a system deriving from Formula 1, with a pre-chamber combustion architecture with double spark plug: with this technology each cylinder can benefit from both direct and indirect injection and the The presence of the second spark plug allows combustion to be stabilized when the power demand is low. Speaking of power therefore, the specification is 210 HP/litre, with the thrust of the V6 Nettuno arriving progressively and tirelessly, also guaranteeing an engaging sound inside the passenger compartment. The steering is very precise, with the possibility of adjusting the shock absorbers again via the driving mode selector. Among other things, the presence of the semi-virtual suspension scheme, both front and rear, accentuates stability and naturalness even at higher speeds. And it is precisely in this situation that the MC20 is able to show all its qualities: in fact, it is not an easy car as it might seem at first glance, with the power and set-up that make it an animal for the track rather than for the road. In any case, Maserati's super sports car can also adapt to everyday needs, when only a grumble can be heard from the V6.

A true super sports car

Agile and always engaging, the Maserati MC20 knows which strings to tease to deliver the experience behind the wheel is unique. The soundtrack of the V6 “Made in Modena” is the perfect icing on the cake for this super sports car with the Trident on the nose. How much does this entertainment cost? The price of the Maserati MC20 is around 240,000 euros but with the addition of the Carbon Packs, present on the car being tested, the bar is raised even further.