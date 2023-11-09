“Born to race on the track, raised to perform on the road”. This is how Maserati defined the new one MC20 Night, the first limited edition of the high-performance super sports car from the Trident company. It will be produced in solo 50 examples worldwideeach of which will boast a design “inspired by the mystical and intense power of darkness”. All without sacrificing the performance guaranteed by the usual V6 Nettuno engine, the same one that equips the standard MC20.

The external design

The new MC20 Notte was created by the Fuoriserie team in collaboration with Andrea Bertolini, reference driver of the Trident and former GT1 world champion with Maserati. Aesthetically, what distinguishes this limited edition of the super sports car from the standard model is primarily the exterior, which varies from a glossy black shade to the matt shade of “essence black” and which is embellished with elements such as the Trident, the side logos and the Maserati signature finished in silver and matt white gold. Elsewhere we find i 20″ spoked wheels matte black, accompanied by matte white gold accents, and black brake calipers.

Exclusive interior

Inside the passenger compartment we find 6-position sports seats in black/grey Alcantara with yellow stitching. The Trident logo is not missing, present on the headrests, while the Alcantara sports steering wheel features carbon fiber inserts. Returning for a moment to the two headrests, it is applied between them an exclusive metal plate which celebrates the MC20 Notte Edition and the identifying wording “ONE OF 50”.

The new Maserati MC20 Notte

“Fuoriserie means ‘made to measure’ and our Trident customization program is specifically designed to allow our customers to create unique sculptures on wheels – said Klaus Busse, Head of Maserati design – The MC20 Notte celebrates the thrill of racing and the charm of the night, combining top-level performance, Italian elegance and that touch of mystery that is typical of the nocturnal world. It is the first limited Fuoriserie edition of MC20 and is dedicated to collectors of super sports cars and track enthusiasts“.