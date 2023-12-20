Is called Maserati MC20 Club Italia, and is the last special series of the super sports car from the Trident house reserved, as can be seen from the name, for members of the club of the same name. Its official presentation took place last December 15th at the historic Maserati factory in Modena, although the car was subsequently photographed in Bologna in front of the statue of Neptune. For its creation, Club Italia collaborated directly with the style center of the Trident brand.

Exclusive design

From an aesthetic point of view, the livery of the new Maserati MC20 Club Italia pays homage the club's chromatic image: the “Trofeo” midnight blue is present on a large part of the bodywork, while an emerald green band rotates around the front air intake, recalling the splendid graphics of the Trident racing cars of the 1950s, in particular the multi-victorious 250F which the first sketch created by Stefano Macaluso, president of the Club Italia, was inspired. Complete external overview one light red stripedesigned to underline the contrast between green and blue (the same red color also characterizes other features of the bodywork).

Dedicated interiors

Inside the passenger compartment the presence of the racing-looking seats, characterized by an Alcantara fabric thanks to which they reflect the blue theme punctuated by the Club logo and green stitching. A note of exclusivity is represented by the carbon cover of the Nettuno V6 Biturbo engine: only for this Club Italia version the exposed carbon is blue. Speaking of Neptune: next to the engine appears the plate with the name of the owner member and the serial number, with the first also appearing engraved on the door sill on the driver's side. Finally, on the sides there are the enamelled coats of arms of the Club.

Also in the Sky version

Club Italia lets you know that this special version of the Maserati MC20 is available both in the coupé version and in the Cielo variant, equipped with removable roof. The choice to photograph it in front of the statue of Neptune in Bologna was not accidental, since, as the club itself recalls, the god of the sea and his trident inspired the name of the engine that propels the MC20 and the famous logo of Maserati. “Exclusive cars, the Maserati, whose identity is the synthesis of elegance, luxury and sporting performanceAnd – says Club Italia – All the more exclusive if the Maserati MC20s are 'signed' by Club Italia”.