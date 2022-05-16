The name of the new Maserati spider has been unveiled, which will make its world premiere on May 25th. Like the coupe, it is equipped with the 630 horsepower V6 Neptune engine
Not the name of a wind, in the best Maserati tradition, but much more. The new open-air model of the Trident house will be called MC20 Cielo: a one-of-a-kind spider that will make its world premiere on May 25th. The new MC20 Cielo thus reveals its name in advance, on the occasion of the International Day of Light, desired by UNESCO and celebrated every year on the anniversary of the first working laser made in 1960 by physicist Theodore Maiman. And the reference to the sky and the celestial vault is no coincidence: the car will in fact be characterized by that particular “Sky Feeling” that only convertibles are able to convey.
SPORTY OPEN SKY
–
Maserati MC20 Cielo in the name reveals its sporting vocation and its peculiarity with MC acronym of Maserati Corse, while the 20 refers to the beginning of the new era of the Brand, 2020; Cielo underlines that this is a model devoted to “open air” driving pleasure, while maintaining all the prerogatives of a true super sports car. The new spider is a 100% made in Italy model, as is the Maserati MC20, Italian in everything, including the innovative 630 HP V6 Neptune engine which has introduced technologies derived from F1, available for the first time on a engine intended for a production car. Like the coupé, MC20 Cielo was developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab in Modena, and will be produced in the historic factory in Viale Ciro Menotti.
#Maserati #MC20 #Cielo #Trident #open
Leave a Reply