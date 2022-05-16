Not the name of a wind, in the best Maserati tradition, but much more. The new open-air model of the Trident house will be called MC20 Cielo: a one-of-a-kind spider that will make its world premiere on May 25th. The new MC20 Cielo thus reveals its name in advance, on the occasion of the International Day of Light, desired by UNESCO and celebrated every year on the anniversary of the first working laser made in 1960 by physicist Theodore Maiman. And the reference to the sky and the celestial vault is no coincidence: the car will in fact be characterized by that particular “Sky Feeling” that only convertibles are able to convey.