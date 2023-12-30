Elegance and power combine perfectly Maserati MC20, a model that marked the return of the Trident to the super sports segment. A compact supercar powered by the Nettuno, the V6 engine entirely developed by the Italian brand in Modena. After telling you about my test drive impressions, here are 5 things to know about the Maserati MC20.

1. Functional design

Made from a carbon fiber monocoque developed together with Dallara, MC20 is the result of extensive work in the wind tunnel: every element is functional, from the air intakes to the simple but elegant lines. The low weight, 1,500 kg, and the composite materials have also contributed to making the car elegant, with the absence of conspicuous aerodynamic appendages which does not compromise its devotion to performance.

2. The doors butterfly of Maserati MC20

To get inside the cockpit of the Maserati MC20, the Trident technicians decided to opt for a less conventional solution, adopting the Butterfly Doors, the doors with a “butterfly” opening. This has allowed the Trident supercar to be equipped with a peculiarity that makes this model even more sporty.

3. The V6 “Made in Modena”

The heart of the Maserati MC20 is the V6 Nettuno engine, developed internally by the Modena brand. This engine, the result of the work of the engineers of the Italian brand, uses a system deriving from Formula 1, with a pre-chamber combustion architecture with double spark plug: with this technology each cylinder can benefit from both direct and indirect injection and the The presence of the second spark plug allows combustion to be stabilized when the power demand is low.

4. Sophisticated interiors for Maserati MC20

The interiors are sporty and minimalist but also very refined. There is leather and Alcantara for the dashboard coverings but also carbon fiber for some elements such as the central tunnel. The infotainment system can be used via a 10.25'' screen based on Android Automotive, integrates Amazon Alexa as well as Maserati Connect services which allow you to interact with the car even remotely. Behind the steering wheel there is the digital instrument panel with different layouts depending on the driving mode selected.

5. Supercar performance

The performance I'm a real super sports car. The V6 Nettuno delivers 630 HP and 730 Nm of torque which allow it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds and above all to reach a top speed of 325 km/h.