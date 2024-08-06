Maserati will be among the leading car manufacturers at the Monterey Car Week. The Trident brand is preparing to launch many initiatives: from the global presentation of a new super sports car derived from the MC20 to the North American debut of the recently unveiled MC20 Icon, and finally the delivery to the first customer of the MCXtremewhich will take to the track for the first time in North America on the famous Laguna Seca circuit.

Maserati at Monterey Car Week

At the elegant Casa Maserati, it will be possible to discover for the first time the MC20 Modena Tribute, a one-off MC20 coupé created to pay homage to Modena, the home city of the Trident brand, and to celebrate the Monterey Car Week festivities. Instead, for the official launch of the Maserati Classiche sector in North America, an MC12 Special Edition will be on display. Casa Maserati will also host a selection of current models, including the 100% electric Folgore range: GranTurismo Folgore, GranCabrio Folgore and Grecale Folgore, but also GranCabrio Trofeo and MC20 Cielo.

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

The festivities at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, will instead begin with the global unveiling of a new super sports car derived from the MC20, Maserati’s halo car. Making its debut in North America will be the MC20 Icona, a special series which will be prominently displayed at the Maserati stand at The Quail: the production model is offered in a limited edition of 20 units globally and will feature a special livery and exclusive content inspired by the MC12 Stradale.

Pebble Beach Concours d’Élégance

Maserati will conclude the weekend with its return to the Pebble Beach Concours d’Élégance on Sunday, August 18, where the new super sports car will be presented at The Quail will be displayed on the Concept Lawn. “Its extraordinary design language, low weight and maximum performance enable the brand to propose a separate offer which will not fail to seduce the collectors and connoisseurs present”says Maserati.