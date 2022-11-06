The recent history of the automotive world has taught us that when a brand decides to walk on its own legs by launching itself on the stock market to strengthen its position, the results can be multiple. Aston Martin, for example, struggled not a little to establish itself on the stock market while Ferrari or Porsche represent virtuous examples. In this context, there is room for an important reasoning about the future of Maserati: already in recent days we have already anticipated the possibility of an IPO for the Tridentwith the group led by Carlos Tavares that could decide to spin off part of the Italian brand to ensure that it establishes itself as an independent reality.

This operation is currently only a possibility, with the top management of Stellantis who are simply thinking about this project. This was made clear by Richard Palmer, CFO of the group born from the merger between FCA and PSA, who underlined how he has great confidence in Maserati’s growth margins and that the Trident could be ready for the big leap if in the coming years it confirms the profits and the hoped for growth. After a period of bending, Maserati has recovered in recent months, with a global growth of 41%, translated into 24,300 cars sold, with an increase in revenues of 2 billion euros (47%) and operating profit which rose to 103 million euros compared to a loss of 91 million euros the year before. An excellent result if we consider the data recorded in 2021, the result of Grecale’s success and the renewal of the range that the Trident is carrying out. Last in order of arrival the new GranTurismo. Let’s not forget the MC20, the comeback among the supercars of the Italian brand as well as the imminent debut in Formula E.

The return to racing will also be an important springboard for pursuing the brand’s strategic objectives, such as the electrification that will arrive on the road with the Folgore versions of the main Maserati models. All elements that project the Italian car manufacturer towards a future of further growth, which could improve and consolidate its position by preparing the ground for a listing on the stock exchange that would allow the Trident to walk on its own legs.