By the middle of this decade the Maserati electric range will also welcome the Folgore version of Levant. It will most likely sit on a repurposed version of Alfa Romeo’s Giorgio platform, thus following in the footsteps of the ICE and EV versions of the Grecale and Granturismo. It is a model of considerable importance for Maserati: word of Davide Grasso, CEO of the Trident, who added that the development of the Folgore di Levante version will greatly benefit from the synergies between the 14 brands of the group Stellantis.

From the Quattroporte Folgore sedan, the new Levante SUV in full electric version could inherit a enhanced battery pack with a higher energy density that can promote more mileage with each charge. As expected, at the moment Maserati hasn’t gone too far on the technical details and engine specifications of its crossover: according to the latest rumors reported by Autocar, in any case, it should enjoy exclusively four-wheel drive while offering a different choice of engines, potentially led by a solution with three 745 HP electric motors inherited from the Granturismo. In itself, this power modification would be revolutionary for this model, which we recall is now offered with a four-cylinder petrol engine with mild hybrid technology or alternatively with more conventional V6 and V8 petrol engines. There are no upcoming facelifts or restyling of the model, which means that the leap from the current version of the Levante to the Folgore will be direct.

Maserati Levante Folgore has already put in the crosshairs rivals ruthless on the market, such as the BMW iX and the Mercedes EQS SUV. “The way we are approaching the development program for this model excites me – the words of Grasso reported by Autocar – We are really realizing what opportunities we have by being part of a very large group like Stellantis, which makes innovations one of the first priorities. I’m very excited about the way the program is starting to take shape.”