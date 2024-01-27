Maserati Levante, electric generation only in 2027 | FormulaPassion.it

The electrification and debut plans for the new Maserati range are changing. The Trident has in fact announced a postponement of the new Quattroporte, the awaited electric flagship of the Modena brand and consequently other projects of the brand have also been postponed. Among these is the new electric Maserati Levante or the model that should take its place in the Italian automaker's line-up.

New electric generation for Maserati Levante

In fact, at the moment the project linked to the large SUV has not been identified as the direct successor of the Levante and it is not known whether it will have this name or a different name will be decided. On Viale Ciro Menotti this high-wheeled car is currently known as the E-UV BEV and what is known is that it will not arrive before 2027, a year before the new debut set for the Maserati Quattroporte. According to the plans initially announced for the renewal of the Levante, the large SUV from the Trident should have arrived in 2025. No explanations have been given regarding this delay but it is easy to think that the decline in sales of the current generation has led to the brand leaders to review strategies.

Grecale's success

Some rumors already speak of a production stop by the end of this quarter, with Grecale having already taken the reins of the Modena brand's market. In fact, 2023 closed on a positive note with only 786 units of Maserati Levante globally but with a growth of 22% compared to the previous year thanks to the registrations of the new compact sports SUV which is already worth 77% of the sales mix of the brands. thanks to 12 months concluded with 6,045 cars delivered.