Maserati has chosen YCOM to bring the Trident back into GT racing. The Modena-based manufacturer and the leading company in advanced technologies – specialized in the development of motorsport projects and a globally recognized expert in the design and production of lightweight composite structures – have entered into a technical partnership agreement for the new Maserati GT2.

After its debut in season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E championship, Maserati is preparing to return to racing by bringing the glorious Trident back to the GT championship, providing a high-performance car for teams intending to compete in the Fanatec GT2 European Series.

Since the early stages of this project, YCOM has proven to be the ideal teammate, a level partner to accelerate development; an example of Italian engineering excellence – active in Formula One, 24 Hours of Le Mans, GT and Formula E – based in the Motor Valley area, which will make a significant contribution and leave an imprint in terms of product development and after-sales support to teams.

Giovanni Sgro, Head of Maserati Corse, and Nicola Scimeca, Co-Founder and CEO of YCOM Photo by: Maserati Media Center

Founded in 2008 to develop motorsport projects, today YCOM applies its motoring approach to new frontiers, perfectly reflecting and capturing Maserati’s racing vision for the future.

Approved for the GT2 class, the Maserati GT2 is the natural evolution of the Maserati MC20 super sports car, designed and developed to consolidate and define the competitive future of the Trident in the world of motorsport.

It inherited the important and glorious legacy of the Maserati MC12 in the GT championships between 2004 and 2010 and is dedicated to private teams: Maserati has concentrated on developing a product that is not only up to the competitive challenges, but also ideal for gentleman driver in terms of handling, drivability and performance.

At the beginning of March, the Maserati GT2 took to the track for shakedown at the Varano de’ Melegari racetrack and is currently engaged in a series of tests in view of the official presentation of the car at the 24 Hours of Spa, before its debut in Fanatec GT2 European Series during the year.

Maserati MC20 GT2 Photo by: Maserati Media Center

Giovanni Sgro, Head of Maserati Corse: “Maserati has embarked on a new path in motorsport: the GT2 championship. We are committed to building a promising and solid future on our glorious roots. The decision to work with an example of excellence like YCOM was an easy one “.

“We have chosen a partnership with people animated by our same passion, values ​​and ambitions, focused on excellence and able to develop a powerful car, capable of competing at the highest levels of motorsport and making a difference for our I am sure that the Maserati GT2 will reflect all the hard work of the exceptional men and women involved in this project.”

Maserati MC20 GT2 Photo by: Maserati Media Center

Nicola Scimeca, CEO of YCOM: “YCOM is proud to work alongside Maserati in the GT2 programme, providing all the know-how acquired over the past 15 years behind the scenes of motorsport. YCOM shares a strong passion for racing with Maserati and a challenge-oriented DNA”.

“Our people work hard to achieve the best results in terms of performance and we enjoy this unique combination of Italian craftsmanship. Also, having been personally involved in the MC12 project in the past, I am thrilled to see Maserati in this new motor adventure”.