Maserati looks to the future with a very clear ambition in mind: to make Italy the beating heart of its automotive production activity in the era of total electrification. The Trident car manufacturer has announced that all models currently in production and also future ones are and will be 100% designed, developed and produced in our country: a strategic decision that is part of the broader “100% Engineered and Made in Italy” plan, which sees in electrification and sustainable growth the two cornerstones of the brand's growth.

Electric protagonist

Talking about electrification, we remind you that Maserati has already embarked on its journey into the new electric era by presenting the first two vehicles powered exclusively by battery: we are talking about the GranTurismo Folgore and Grecale Folgore, today on sale in Italy and in European markets. But these are only the first stages of the Trident's green journey: the GranCabrio Folgore will be launched this year, immediately after its combustion engine version, while in 2025 it will be the turn of the new MC20 Folgore, then the new large E-UV BEV in 2027 and finally the new generation of Quattroporte BEV in 2028.

Modena as a base

In this sense the historic establishment of the a brand will play a fundamental role Modena, where today the MC20 coupé and the MC20 Cielo are produced (soon it will also be the turn of the MC20 in the electric Folgore version). But that's not all: the same facility will soon host the new one Atelier of the Fuoriserie Customization Programintended for the creation of tailor-made Maserati models: in this sense, a series of investments are planned in new dedicated areas and in training courses for the new resources involved in the project.

Towards a sustainable future

“Guided by our Modena heart, we are advancing at full speed to drive change towards electrificationwith the 100% electric version of two of our iconic models already on the market and another model arriving this year – commented Davide Grasso, CEO of Maserati – We will offer our loyal customers the most powerful Maseratis ever, pushing us beyond the boundaries of driving pleasure into a new era. With our vision and our long-term strategic plan we want to leave a mark in the world of luxury thanks to Italian manufacturing excellence, constantly focusing on distinctive quality and building our future with a dedicated business model, to guarantee customers the best products that reflect the values ​​of the House of the Trident”.