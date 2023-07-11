The Maserati returns home

After Diriyah, Berlin and Jakarta, Rome will represent the penultimate double header of the 2022-2023 season, as well as the last appointment before the transfer of the top series of electric single-seaters to London, also in that case with two races that will take place in a single weekend at the end of July and which will be decisive for the assignment of world championship titles. The Capital will welcome teams and riders on city ​​circuit of the EURlocated in the district of the same name a short distance from the Palazzo dei Congressi and also home to the only stage of the World Cup in Italy, which will also make it possible to create an exciting connection between past and present in one of the most famous and appreciated Italian realities in the world : the maserati.

Almost seven decades of absence in Italy

66 years laterin fact, the Trident will have the opportunity to dispute an open wheel championship race at home. A story that began even before the outbreak of the Second World War, when the founder of the Modenese company, Alfieri Maserati, won the Targa Florio in 1926. A first success in Italy that was the precursor to the three consecutive successes right in Royal Grand Prix of Rome, from 1930 to 1932. However, the story between the sporty Maserati and its homeland ended in 1957right in the home race a Monzathe year in which Juan Manuel Fangio won his fifth and last world title in Formula 1.

The 1957 Italian Grand Prix, Monza. 📸 Maserati’s most recent race and last podium on home soil. Who’s ready to see the Tipo Folgore hit the streets of Rome? 🇮🇹#RomeEPrix | @MaseratiCorse pic.twitter.com/4ZlcRwNMnQ — Maserati MSG Racing (@maseratimsg) July 7, 2023

Appointment with history

This year’s event will therefore mark the start of another historic chapter for Maserati, already triumphant this year in Jakarta with Maximilian Günther and now ready for another special event, as remarked by the Team Principal James Rossiter: “Motorsport is nothing without the passion and emotion of the fans – commented – seeing Maserati MSG Racing supporters gather at the Rome E-Prix weekend is an exceptional way to celebrate the return of such an iconic Italian brand in the heart of the Eternal City. As a former driver, I know that the support of the home fans is crucial, not just for those behind the wheel, but also for the entire team.” A unique E-Prix for Maserati and for the Italian public also underlined by Alberto Longoco-founder and Chief Championship Officer of Formula E: “Everyone who watches this weekend’s races will be a part of history – he added – Maserati will return to racing on national soil in a world championship for open wheel single-seaters for the first time in decades. For motorsport fans of any team and for last-minute enthusiasts interested in a unique sporting experience, the Formula E races in Rome will also be the first time that the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric single-seater never built – the GEN3 – will race on the streets of the Eternal City. We look forward to welcoming all the fans for a weekend full of sport and entertainment. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of history and get yourself a ticket before they sell out.”

The enthusiasm of the pilots

In addition to the desire to do well in front of the public, the technical characteristics of the EUR circuit are particularly appreciated by the drivers, as underlined by the German Maximilian Gunther: “The Rome E-Prix is ​​one of the best events of the season and I am thrilled to be racing again in the EUR district. The track has all the characteristics of a typical old school Formula E circuit. There are bumps, surface changes, low-, medium- and high-speed cornering and big drops, all of which combine to create a real driving challenge. The team is in great form at the moment and I feel the momentum is in our favour. We just have to keep calm, take the weekend session by session and see where we are at the end.”. Home race for both Maserati and for Edward Mortaraalso excited by the idea of ​​returning to Rome: “As an Italian-Swiss driver, the Rome E-Prix is ​​my home race this season and I can’t wait to get back to racing. a city that I personally love for its culture and atmosphere – he added – I also like racing in front of the Italian fans and, as this weekend will also be the first home race for the Maserati brand since 1957, it will be a very special event. As always, I am focused and well prepared to give my all this weekend. I hope to get the results we deserve”.