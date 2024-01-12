At the starting blocks of the second year

A few more hours and finally there 2023-2024 seasonthe tenth in the history of Formula E, will officially begin withMexico City E-Prix. Numerous innovations have been introduced in the technical and sporting regulations, as well as those relating to the operations completed in the driver market by the various teams. This is no exception Maseratiin its second world championship since it entered the top open-wheel electric category last year after the agreement reached with the Monegasque Venturi.

The arrival of a rookie

The Modena company, in fact, will not return to the starting grid with the Italian-Swiss Edoardo Mortaranow ready for a new chapter in his career with the Mahindra after five seasons previously spent with Venturi. If the 37-year-old therefore joins an Indian team, a driver of the same nationality will take the place of the four-time FIA ​​GT World Cup champion: this is Jehan Daruvalaformer member of the Red Bull Junior Team and ready debuting in the category after four consecutive championships in Formula 2.

The emotions of the debut

For Daruvala, in reality, there had been a previous experience in Formula E with Mahindra, but in that case in the role of test driverwithout ever taking part in an official race weekend, unlike what he will do in Mexico: “It's fair to say that I'm very excited about my debut with Maserati MSG Racing in Mexico – declared the 25 year old – a iconic place to start my journey as a Formula E driver. We and the team have worked hard over the last few months to ensure we are as prepared as possible for the start of the season. The track looks fun to drive and the atmosphere of Mexico is also something I'm looking forward to experiencing – people underestimate the impact these things can have on a driver. But most of all I want to make myself and my team proud“.

Günther looking for confirmation

However, the presence of the German has been confirmed Maximilian Günther, who achieved four podiums with Maserati in 2023, one of which was in the team's home E-Prix in Rome. The highest point was reached during the'Jakarta E-Prixwith the conquest of the pole position and, above all, the victory, ls first and so far only one for the team since his entry into Formula E: “I can't wait to start the season in Mexico City – he added – we had a great off-season, we have made good progress and the spirit within the team is strong. The Mexico City track is a challenge that I really like, the track is fast and there is a fantastic section that goes through the Foro Sol stadium where you can really feel the passion and energy of the fans. Also the height difference plays an important role. I'm looking forward to the fantastic welcome we always get from the Mexican fans and we will look to start our season with a good weekend.”