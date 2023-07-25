Maserati’s first season

One pole position and three podiumsto which is added the victory won by Maximilian Günther in the Jakarta E-Prix-2: waiting for the last double-header of the 2022-2023 season, which will officially assign the world titles for drivers and constructors in that Londonthe maserati With these results, the first championship in its history in Formula E is about to end, as well as the first in 66 years in an open wheel series.

Preparations for the London E-Prix

It’s still too early to figure out what the final placings of Günther and Edoardo Mortara will be in the drivers’ standings, with the German and the Italian-Swiss having however joined the project of the same team from Modena after the acquisition of the Monegasque Venturi at the end of the last world championship. Meanwhile, waiting for the E-Prix in the British capital. the two still wanted to express the last comments of season 9 before entering the track at theExcel Exhibition Centrewhich could allow the Trident to be able to at least conquer a top-5 placement in the constructors’ standings by recovering the 23 lengths that separate him from DS Penske.

Günther’s pride and Mortara’s hopes

Words expressed therefore by Guntherauthor of the pole and all the podiums conquered by Maserati, including the 3rd place in Race-1 in the last home E-Prix in Rome: “London is a fantastic venue to host the season 9 finale – he has declared – And always great fun to drive here, the track is very unique with the indoor and outdoor section. There are changes of asphalt during the lap, very technical corners and I like the flow with the new layout in sector 3. I am proud of the turning point of our season, and with so many points on the line we are all very motivated to finish the season strong“. The 26-year-old is also in full fight for the conquest of 5th place in the world championship, as demonstrated by the 6 points that separate him from Jean-Eric Vergne. Further back, however, Edward Mortarastuck at 29 points in the standings and in 15th place and with a gap of 18 points from Norman Nato, at the rear of the top-10: “After a good result in race two in Rome, I’m really looking forward to getting back on track in London – he guaranteed – as the only partially covered track on the calendar, ExCeL is a very unique circuit and presents some challenges which I like. I hope I can build a successful weekend on the basis of the Rome E-Prix“.