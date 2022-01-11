For Maserati the sporty side of the car has always been important. Historically, the brand has participated in very different championships, from F1 to the GT world, and therefore no wonder the leaders of the Trident, together with those of Stellantis, have launched the Formula E program starting in 2023. While in relation to Ferrari the outcry on the electric prospect was energetic, Maserati announced its battery-powered future without too many protests, as if that landing were a little more natural. By participating in the all electric championship, Maserati will use every chance to advertise its upcoming cars through the concepts of adrenaline, performance and a fighting spirit.

It is already understood in the official press release, which reads: “Maserati’s commitment to sustainable mobility now accelerates with new impetus in the wake of the high speed of Folgore, a fully electrified range. All new Maserati models, including Maserati Grecale, Maserati GranTurismo, Maserati GranCabrio and the super sporty Maserati MC20, will be available in 100% electric versions. The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship offers Maserati a perfect platform to show off the brand’s unparalleled sporting heritage and the competitiveness of the Folgore series, in an environment where innovation and uncompromising performance are inextricably linked.“. Davide Grasso, the CEO of the Trident, underlined the opportunity to “reach customers in the most prestigious urban centers in the world“, Given that Formula E runs in the city.

There has been talk of participation in the championship for some time: Alejandro Agag was looking for an Italian team, which the series never had (Trulli’s team ran with a Swiss license). In April 2021 the founder of the championship had actually revealed the negotiations with a tricolor team, and today we have the confirmation. “An adventure in Formula E would therefore make it possible to enhance the electrification of the brand and indirectly prepare customers for the debut of the Folgore versions of the main models in the range. The technology behind Maserati’s full electric powertrain also borrows solutions from Formula E, most notably the silicon carbide inverter. The possibilities and points of contact are all there“, It was written at the time. For Stellantis, DS already runs in the championship: another premium brand.

Maserati designer Klaus Busse is also convinced that electrification will be good for the brand, as he said last July: “Performance is always the heart of Maserati, design comes later. As far as sustainability is concerned, this is a very important concept for a luxury brand like ours, and electrification will help us in this.. For Maserati it will be a big step forward, because many of our customers love the sound of the internal combustion engine. I understand the issue of noise well, but when three or four years ago we realized that electrification would affect the sound, with the heir of the GranTurismo we eliminated the noise, introducing a soundtrack based on classical music“. In short, if Maserati were to land in Formula E and win, for the sales and marketing departments it would be a beautiful symphony of opportunity.