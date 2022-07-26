Maserati is finally back on track in GT racing! It is news to be welcomed with open arms that coming from the House of the Trident, ready to field a brand new MC20 in the GT2 European Series in 2023.

The continental series of SRO Motorsports Group dedicated to customer teams, which is on stage at the weekends of the GT World Challenge with brands represented such as Lamborghini, Porsche, Brabham, Audi and KTM, will also have the Emilian vehicle on the grid from next year.

The MC20 GT2 derives from the road version, mounting the Nettuno engine with new MTC (Maserati Twin Combustion) technology, suspension with double wishbone solution, semi-virtual steering axle and carbon monocoque.

A very welcome return following the announcement of Maserati’s commitment to Formula E in the near future, while on the weekend of the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps, scheduled in the Ardennes on 28-31 July, there will be a celebration with the glorious MC12 that ran up to to 2010.

“We are driven by our passion, both on the road and on the track. We have a long history of world-class motorsport excellence and we are extremely proud to compete with the MC20,” said Davide Grasso, CEO of Maserati.

“Racing has always been Maserati’s natural habitat and now, both in the Fanatec GT2 Championship and in the Formula E Championship, our brand restarts from its roots to build its future”.

Jean-Marc Finot, head of Stellantis Motorsport, added: “With the MC20 GT2, Maserati Corse offers the perfect link between the Formula E program and our road cars. This new step is further confirmation of Maserati’s history and the brand’s credibility in motorsport. “

“The MC20 is a fantastic homologated road car. We are happy that our most passionate customers can enjoy the pleasure of making it race.”

Maserati MC20 GT2 Photo by: Maserati Media Center

Maserati GT2 – Specifications and technical characteristics

Vehicle

– Single-seater racing car not approved for road use

– Maserati Centro Stile design

– Width / Height (mm) 2020 * x 1220 *

– Dry weight defined by the BOP

FIA safety requirements

– 120lt FIA FT3 approved fuel tank

– Fire extinguisher according to FIA specifications

Motor

– Maserati Nettuno

– V6 90 ° twin turbo

– 3000cc

– Power output defined by BOP (630 HP basic engine development)

– MTC (Maserati Twin Combustion) Twin Spark with double TJI combustion control

– Dry sump

Transmission / traction

– 6-speed 2WD sequential racing gearbox with paddles on the steering wheel

– Racing clutch and mechanical limited slip differential

Car body

– Bodywork Kit Racing MC20 GT2

– High performance aerodynamics

– Multi-adjustable rear wing

– High downforce

– LED headlights

– FIA approved rain light

– Lexan front and side windows

Chassis

– Ultra-light carbon fiber monocoque

– FIA approved roll cage

– 3/4 pneumatic jacks on board

Brakes

– Racing calipers and ventilated racing brakes

– Tailor-made brake cooling

You look for

– 18 inch custom forged aluminum rims

– Fixing with central locking system

– Slick tires

Suspensions

– Double wishbone with semi-virtual steering axis

– Adjustable racing shock absorbers

– Adjustable front and rear anti-roll bars

Interior

– Adjustable racing pedal

– Adjustable steering column

– 6-point racing seat belt

– Multifunctional carbon fiber steering wheel

– Rear camera display (opt)

– On-board camera for video recording (opt)

– Dashboard and data acquisition system

– Driving performance optimization display (opt)

– Air conditioning

– Tire pressure monitoring system (opt)

– Adjustable racing ABS and traction control

* Subject to changes during vehicle development.