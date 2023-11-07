2023 saw Maserati return to competition in an FIA World Championship. However, be careful not to label the Trident’s adventure in Formula E as a mere advertising campaign. In fact, under the blue livery of the Tipo Folgore they find effective expression the skills acquired in Modena in the field of electrified mobility. Maserati and DS share the same powertrain developed by Stellantis, but each of the two brands independently carries out the development of the software, which between car behavior and energy management constitutes an important discriminant for competitiveness in Formula E.

For the debut season in 2023 Maserati relies on the skills of Maximilian Gunther and Edoardo Mortara. The Italian-Swiss, strong in the championships contested until the last round in previous seasons, appears as the first designated striker. The results obtained by Gunther, however, rewrite the internal hierarchies, with the German able to deliver the victory for Maserati in the Jakarta E-Prix, bringing the Trident back to the top step of the podium after years of absence. After Mortara’s departure, Gunther is now the point of reference for the teamwith which FormulaPassion had the opportunity to exchange a few words at the conclusion of the recent tests in Valencia, which he finished in second position.

Last year you and Maserati were the fastest in the Valencia tests, only to suffer at the beginning of the year. What happened during the season?

“It was the beginning of the Gen3 era, cars were new to everyone. We know that Valencia is a different circuit to the ones we are used to, even if we are moving towards increasingly faster tracks. In last year’s tests we went well, with lots of fast laps. We thought we were well placed for the new year, but then things went differently. The start in Mexico and Saudi Arabia was definitely difficult for us. Since then we have changed several things about the set-up and the basis of the car, especially starting from India. This allowed us to progress steadily throughout the year, finding our stride and tying the whole package together. The season finale was decidedly positive. We approached the Valencia tests this year differently than last season. However, we think we are competitive and we have learned a lot about the car.”

Regarding the changes you have made during the year, is there an area where you have particularly progressed?

“Surely. In Formula E it all depends on how predictable and consistent the package is, for both the driver and the team, to allow the team to extract maximum performance. This is one of the main areas we have focused on. During the extra-seasonal break we then dedicated ourselves to developing many things. Overall, the car feels good. We hope to be able to maintain them in the first races too. However, the development is positive.”

Do you think there is a type of circuit that best suits your package?

“Certainly. Last year we saw that the fast tracks are where our package is most competitive. After the end of the championship we focused on this, trying to be competitive everywhere. However, we already made good progress last year. In Rome, for example, we achieved a podium, which was positive, but overall the weekend was still difficult. However, we have worked on some areas and made some progress, but there is always room for improvement. We will have the answers in a few months in the first races. The goal, however, is to be competitive everywhere.”

Last year Mortara spoke of the normal integration difficulties between the team and the Maserati engineers, even though it was the first year. How did this collaboration evolve?

“It’s getting better and better. As I said, there was progress in the second half of last season. Starting from the standard we operate at now, we continue to improve. I have this feeling that the team is very united. We all have the same mentality, we want to win. We want to bring the Maserati name back to the top.”

In the past you have raced in Formula 2, which however is structured as a preparatory category for Formula 1. Do you think that a specific junior championship for Formula E would be important?

“Certainly. I think it’s something already in the pipeline and that we’ll see soon. Going from Formula 3 or Formula 2 to a Formula E car is a fairly complex process. The car is truly sophisticated, with many possible adjustments that you, as a driver, need to know well to extract the most from the car. A young driver would like to learn all this in advance to get better at Formula E. I believe it will happen soon and there will be more and more electric minor categories.”

This year you have a new teammate who comes from Formula 2. What relationship are you establishing with Daruvala?

“I can’t wait to have Jehan on the team at the first race in Mexico. I think it is an added value for the championship and for the team. He is talented and is pushing hard. I hope to be able to share some of my experience with him. We have the same goal, which is to grow the package and form a competitive driver pairing that can score lots of points by the end of the season.”