At Monterey Car Week in California, Maserati unveiled its new supercar to the world: the GT2 Road. Presented as a world premiere during The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, the GT2 Stradale is an ode to the most extraordinary and exclusive sportiness.

Fruit of a technical and stylistic partnership Between the GT2, a performance masterpiece created for the brand’s return to GT racing, and the MC20, the iconic Trident car, the GT2 Stradale concentrates the best of the brand’s racing and series production.

Maserati GT2 Road

Starting from an already excellent base, the Trident car manufacturer has developed a car capable of transferring the distinctive characteristics of the track car, guaranteeing a further evolution of its most beloved super sports car. In Maserati GT2 Stradale converge a in-depth technology transfer of the purest performance, typical of a racing car, combined with the intrinsic qualities of the MC20.

The new Italian super sports car thus evokes racing style and performance, while ensuring ideal feeling and comfort in all conditions of use, without depriving oneself of the best driving experience on the road, typical of the Maserati offering.

Screaming performance

With a speed of over 320 km/h, the Maximum power increased to 640 hp (10 HP more than the MC20), a weight reduction of 60 kg, and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds, the Maserati GT2 Stradale promises unrivalled sensations and superior performance, thanks also to the sophisticated aerodynamics and the eye-catching design inherited from its racing sister.

The flagship of the Maserati GT2 Stradale is the wide variety of optional extras, the possibility of customizations with packages dedicated to improving performance or the search for a more aggressive aesthetic, the exclusive contents Off-road vehiclesand specific configurations (available depending on the market).

Speak Fat

“Maserati GT2 Stradale it is a unique product, which collects the best sporting heritage of the brand and at the same time represents the evolution of one of the most iconic Maserati cars, the MC20 halo car – commented Davide Grasso, CEO of Maserati – This model dedicated to everyday driving was born from the desire to offer our customers more and more in terms of technical mastery, innovation, design and emotions in road driving: on the one hand we find sophisticated solutions reserved for models designed exclusively for track use, the maximum expression of Maserati’s racing DNA, on the other we are able to guarantee optimal comfort combined with all the most advanced driving assistance systems. Maserati GT2 Stradale is a product capable of satisfying the most demanding enthusiasts, a new creation that expresses the entire essence of the brand”.