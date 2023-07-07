The Maserati GT2 is almost ready to make its debut on the track in the dedicated championships and there are only a few small aspects left to refine.

Last weekend the House of the Trident showed at Spa-Francorchamps its brand new racing product built on the basis of the MC20, as announced a year ago.

The Technical Manager, Vincent Biard, told in this exclusive interview granted to Motorsport.com how all the design and development processes were tackled, underlining how much the Emilian manufacturer’s cutting-edge simulations allowed them to forge ahead over the months, until the first Shakedown carried out last March.

Maserati GT2 Photo by: Maserati Media Center

Almost 12 months have passed since the presentation of the project, how has the work been carried out since 2022?

“The project was already well advanced, we worked on the foundations of the MC20 starting from the monocoque, which is truly a workmanlike piece in terms of lightness and stiffness, in addition to the Nettuno V6 engine. A car was built around performing and innovative race that can run in all the series that include the GT2”.

How many other things does the GT2 have in common with the MC20?

“I would not say that the GT2 is a derivative of the MC20 because in fact it has been revolutionized, albeit using the foundations of this. We started from the virtual using the dynamic simulation present at the Maserati Innovation Lab in Modena, which is a unique system world, to define together with our driver, Andrea Bertolini, all the set-ups related to the modified suspensions compared to the MC20, tires and everything related to the dynamics of the vehicle”.

How much did the simulator process help you?

“Very much, it allowed us to forge ahead and be ready when we went to test on the track. We started in March with the first Shakedown at Varano to refine the first solutions and we realized that we were very close to what was been done virtually”.

Maserati GT2 Photo by: Maserati Media Center

It’s not a given…

“No, not at all. However, the correlation between the data was exceptional and allows the rider to already work on good foundations. The experience acquired and the development of the various situations allowed us to get very close to what we wanted on tyres, elements mechanics, stiffnesses and everything the rider needs to then define the basic set-up”.

How did you prepare the Nettuno engine?

“This is an important aspect because a racing engine must be adapted to the stresses it can experience over the course of a race and also ready to tackle 24-hour endurance events. This has led to different turbo sizes and the adaptation of racing exhausts. The base was already excellent, so we focused on these aspects”.

You joined YCOM for this job, how did you find it?

“Very well, it is an Italian company of great excellence, experience and capacity within the Motor Valley in the field of components, composite materials and natural fibers”.

Maserati MC20 GT2 Photo by: Francesco Corghi

Your chief designer, Pablo D’Agostino, said there was great synergy between the various departments…

“It’s true! We designed a basic car and he, with the Centro Stile, carried out work with us on aerodynamics, making what was already efficient beautiful. Even operating in the virtual field with CFD, calculations, flow air and cooling. Subsequently, we installed the racing parts, such as the electro-actuated 6-speed gearbox, seats and belts, pedals, steering wheel, safety cell and FIA homologated tank. In short, everything that allows us to compete and that found on the MC20”.

A job that seems very long, even if a year has already passed…

“Exactly, but in reality we started even earlier. But all of this made it possible to get to the presentation of the car today and therefore the goal is to do the last few races of the GT2 championship to gain experience, as we did with the MC12, which then won a lot, luckily!”

After the Varano Shakedown, what other tests did you carry out?

“We went to Monza, Vallelunga and Misano, staying in Italy for now. We also have all of these tracks on the simulator, with which we prepare the car together with the driver on engine, gearbox and so on settings”.

Maserati GT2 Photo by: Francesco Corghi

What are you missing to do in the next tests?

“We haven’t finished the job yet, also because the goal is to do endurance races so we have to ride other ones to refine everything that goes with it, such as brakes, discs and the solidity of each component. For now, we’ve only ridden with one frame”.

When will the debut be?

“The goal is to take part in the last races of the GT2 European Championship, there are dates in September and October on different tracks such as Valencia and Paul Ricard. In these two summer months we will continue the development tests to verify everything”.

Bertolini is your reference driver, how much has he helped you?

“Andrea is our brand ambassador and has a huge amount of experience in the racing world. His advice takes us forward with enormous speed, not only on the simulator, driving and car validation. He also pushed hard to help us define the ergonomics from the driver’s point of view”.

Maserati GT2 Photo by: Maserati Media Center

Together with the Centro Stile…

“Exactly, there were many discussions with Pablo. Sometimes the style goes against the technique and what helped to unite the parts was precisely the end user customer, i.e. Andrea as a driver. He made us converge on aspects like the interior, for example the colors and positions of the buttons on the on-board console. With Pablo’s talent, everything becomes beautiful.”

Style and technique don’t always match, but it seems you guys got along really well…

“It’s quite rare, it must be admitted, but in our case it worked very well! The Style Center made what worked beautiful and we made what they had thought of efficient. And the triangle ends with the rider”.

Is there anything that surprised you about this car once it hit the track?

“Perhaps the speed with which it proved to be ready, the preparation done upstream was virtually already excellent. Bertolini is an extremely demanding, serious and competitive driver; seeing him satisfied and happy with an already performing car was something that made him very On the other hand, there is always some fear… And then the beauty of the car, that always surprises and is linked to the discussion I made before of technical development combined with style”.

Maserati MC20 GT2 Photo by: Maserati Media Center

Instead, what was the most difficult aspect you found along the way?

“In a very short period of time being able to validate the elements of the car. In the track sessions everything had to be integrated perfectly, such as brake cooling, gearbox life, aerodynamic efficiency, the ability to fine-tune and adapt the suspension, correct the details the pilot signaled. They are all long things on which we work together. This is difficult, but it fully represents the unity of a team”.

Now let’s get started: do you feel the pressure to represent a brand that hasn’t raced for a while, but has won a lot in the past?

“More than a pressure, it’s a force! Racing is in the heart of Maserati, we have it inside. The brand has achieved successes in the past in history, but also more recently with the MC12. It’s a push, so I think all Maserati can be proud of the ability to go on the track and compete with other big names.”

When will it be available to customers?

“Orders for the car are open from July and the first deliveries will be made after the summer, so that the teams can race as soon as possible. We’ve already had some expressions of interest, so we’ll proceed quickly.”