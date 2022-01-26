Although the Maserati Grecale’s debut has been postponed to next spring due to the shortage of components that has affected the company, the test prototypes of the next SUV from the Trident car manufacturer continue unabated. Maserati itself has released new official images that have immortalized the new Grecale under pressure, this time in the cold in the clearings of Sweden: the prototypes tested by Maserati have expressed their maximum power in extreme conditions and on surfaces with very low grip.

The Trident car manufacturer announced that in this session the prototypes were tested to fine-tune starting and driveability at extreme temperatures, vehicle dynamics controls on mixed asphalt / ice / snow surfaces, and maintenance of climatic comfort. depending on all external conditions, which can vary from a few degrees above zero down to -30 ° C in Lapland. Not only that: Maserati also wanted to verify other characteristics of the new Grecale, on all those of traction, understeer and oversteer in the different drive modes and with different sizes and types of wheels, to give a specific character to each of the different driving modes available. “Even in extreme conditions, Grecale exalts its exceptional soul on low-grip handling tracks, with performing laps on different routes, from steering pads to more challenging tracks characterized by curves, slopes, long straights and jumps, on snow-covered surfaces or frozen – explains Maserati – Grecale is everyday exceptional even with freezing temperatures and expanses of snow as far as the eye can see “.

We remind you that the debut of the new Grecale, postponed from last November to next March, could suffer further delays: the Cassino plant where Maserati will build its next SUV has not yet started production of the first pre-series units, which is why without these fundamental units it is practically impossible that the first units can be assembled as early as March.