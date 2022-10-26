Maserati called it an unprecedented collaboration. And indeed, one Grecale so exotic and extravagant she has rarely been seen around. Maserati has in fact entered into a partnership with Mattel for the creation of two ultra-limited and special examples of its crossover inspired by the iconic doll Barbie: this is evident from the iconic pink color that paints practically every inch of the exterior of the Trident SUV, which has been decorated with subtle acid yellow lines inspired by the sporty soul of the brand.

The exterior of this special edition of Grecale, which bears the Barbie logo, sports an iridescent finish for an incredible rainbow effect to admire on a magnificent sunny day, while the stylish black interior they feature leather seats, dashboard, upholstery and doors finished with pink stitching and headrests with the exclusive “B” badge. From an engine point of view, speaking of a Maserati Grecale Fuoriserie in the Trofeo version, the powerful V6 Nettuno engine is hidden under the hood, capable of delivering up to 530 HP of maximum power. The first of the two units of this ultra-limited edition of Grecale was presented a few nights ago as one of Neiman Marcus’ Fantasy Gifts 2022, during the launch evening organized by the luxury department store in Los Angeles: Maserati announced that on 10 % of the proceeds from sales of this US exclusive will go to Barbie Dream Gap Projectthe initiative thanks to which the Brand Barbie collaborates with non-profit organizations around the world to offer equal opportunities and remove the barriers that hinder the lives of girls and girls.

“This exclusive collaboration with the Mattel group brand was born from the common desire to define new boundaries and show off of the uniqueness of the two brands – reads an official note signed by Maserati – From this unprecedented partnership was born an ultra-limited edition of Grecale, designed to transform the daily driving experience into an extraordinary adventure and chosen by Barbie as the perfect companion for her varied lifestyle. between business meetings and glamorous events “.