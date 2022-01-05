The development phase of the Maserati Grecale Trofeo, the sportiest version of the Trident SUV. The second model with high wheels that will be added to the range of the Modenese brand will arrive a few months late in the course of 2022 but the camouflaged prototypes have already been spotted several times on the road, as well as the forklift of the more extreme variant. In recent weeks the cars with the special blue livery have been photographed on the roads of the Scandinavian regions for some test in cold temperatures, iter foreseen during the development of the cars.

Under the blue camouflage, the new Maserati Grecale Trofeo was pinched while lying parked perhaps during a break between test thus allowing you to take a closer look at some of the distinctive features of this sportier version. On the outside, the Grecale Trofeo it stands out for the design of the larger air intakes with the honeycomb grille painted in black, in which the sensors for the various ADAS systems with which the car will be equipped are also integrated. Behind the rims the braking system is clearly visible, with contrasting red calipers that accentuate the sporty soul of this model. The Maserati Grecale Trofeo also presents a new design for the door handles, abandoning the traditional ones and focusing on a more modern typology. At the rear, the most powerful of the range it does not show the optical groups, well hidden under the covers, revealing only the rear camera positioned in the license plate housing, as well as a lowered bumper. The central section of the tail hides the diffuser with aerodynamic elements in which the rectangular exhausts stand out.

During this new test session, the most interesting information undoubtedly comes from the interior: the new Maserati Grecale Trofeo reveals an elegant and refined interior, with seats upholstered in red leather, a sports steering wheel with generous integrated paddles and two buttons close to the lower race. for the selection of driving modes. The dashboard is completely covered and therefore you do not have the opportunity to view the diagram of the digital instrumentation but you can instead notice the absence of the handle on the door which suggests the presence of a special button. The new Maserati Grecale Trofeo will arrive in 2023 and will debut on the market to rival models such as the Porsche Macan GTS. Under the hood it will bring a weakened declination of the V6 “Nettuno” engine which debuted on the MC20, which is expected to exceed 510 hp.