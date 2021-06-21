Maserati is preparing to expand its high-wheeled range with the arrival of Grecale, the second SUV of the Trident which is expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks. The new model has already appeared on the road on several occasions, with the heavy tires that characterize the prototypes. Some official images have been released by the same Modenese car manufacturer but in none was clearly visible what will be the final appearance of this new model. From Russia they imagined how it could be the new Maserati Grecale, with some renderings developed on the basis of the pre-production cars.

Maserati Grecale, the new Trident SUV spotted

The Russian website Kolesa has thus released some images depicting the new Trident SUV, exploiting the design features already seen on the current Levante, with clear references especially in the front. At the rear, on the other hand, the rendering seems to recall the previous generation of DS 4. The new SUV of the Trident will share the Giorgio platform with Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia and should be offered with a wide range of engines, both four and six cylinders. In fact, on Maserati Grecale we will also find the V6 Nettuno that equips the MC20, with a unit specially adapted for the characteristics of the high wheels of segment D. The four-cylinder engines should already be offered with hybrid solutions, with 48 Volt mild-hybrid technology while in the future there will also be space for an electric version, the Grecale Folgore, which will have an 800 Volt architecture with the possibility of fast charging up to 300 kW.