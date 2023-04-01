Most car enthusiasts will agree: such a trident in the grille does something to you. There’s a certain romance about it. The Italian brand knows how to cultivate that feeling perfectly with the Maserati Grecale GT, a fine and beautiful SUV that is not devoid of any quirks. One of the things that the prominent trident betrays in any case: this is not a Ford Puma or Jaguar E-Pace.

Call us grouchy, but secretly the Grecale looks a bit like that. We can also be brief about his appearance: successful. We like the thick C-pillar with the familiar Maserati logo, the three ‘air vents’ on either side of the front wings and the sleek diffuser with four tailpipes below.

Not just party

What we like a little less is the noise on a cold start. The four-cylinder stays high in the revs for quite a while, so the neighborhood will know that you drive Maserati. Unfortunately, the tone that is released is not the most beautiful hymn to combustion engines. Well, after a while – remarkably longer than most other cars – that speed drops to normal values ​​and the idle noise is over.

Fortunately, that 2.0 can do more than just roar unnecessarily long when it just wakes up. He has a lot of spirit and makes the Grecale nice and biting, especially in the sprint to 100 km/h. Then that sport roll will also come into its own better. Extra nice is that the car times your sprint times: via the large screen you can call up your fastest and last time. Of course we did not allow ourselves to be tempted, we are now too mature for that. But we clocked 5.8 seconds.

That acceleration is not only fast, but also smooth. If there is something like a shift break or turbo lag somewhere, the mild hybrid technology absorbs it perfectly, giving you the feeling that you are accelerating steplessly. The fact that the machine itself also responds quickly only contributes to this. The Grecale – which shares its platform with the Alfa Stelvio and is not the smallest and lightest boy in the class – also feels solid and agile, and the beefy steering wheel in your hands direct and communicative.

The interior of the Maserati Grecale GT

The finish inside fits well with those driving characteristics. Think of beautiful leather, wooden accents and details such as logos in the headrests. Another Maserati highlight has always been the chic clock in the dashboard. That is still there today, but instead of an analog clock with hands, you will now find a digital version that can not only display the time, but also, for example, the g-forces. Give us that old clock, this is just a little too gimmicky.

Inside we encounter small imperfections: the wireless phone charger does not work flawlessly with us, the windows sometimes want to close automatically and sometimes not if you press the button briefly and the information screen with the drive only sporadically indicates with cool green arrows that the wheels are turning and the petrol engine is running. Also striking: you don’t open your door with a handle, but with a button. If that button does not work, you will find that lever a little lower.

Final conclusion

The points of criticism are details, but they do count if you smash more than a ton. Then you want at least that your charger always works and that your side windows (and your panoramic roof) close automatically at the touch of a button. If this does not bother you, then you do buy a nice, fast, good and above all beautiful car. With unmistakable Italian flair. Is also worth something.

Specifications of the Maserati Grecale GT (2023)

Engine

1,995 cc

four-cylinder turbo

300 hp @ 5,750 rpm

450 Nm @ 2,000 rpm

Drive

four wheels

8v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds

top 240 km/h

Consumption (average)

8.6 l/100km

198 g/km CO2 E Label

Dimensions

4,846×1,948x

1,670 mm (lxwxh)

2,901mm (wheelbase)

1,870 kilograms

64 l (petrol)

535 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 100,694 (NL)

€77,350 (B)