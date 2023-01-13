Versatile, elegant and innovative. Maserati Grecale, the protagonist of our test drive, represents a new entry in the luxury sports SUV segment, a niche that is expanding more and more and which is extremely fierce. The Trident model, which rests on the solid foundations of the Giorgio platform, the same as Alfa Romeo Stelvio (and Giulia) has completed the range of the Modena-based company with a solution capable of offering comfort but also that dynamism typical of Maserati models. How? We discovered it during the our test but before telling you about it, let’s first start by talking about the design choices made on this car.

In line with the tradition of the brand but above all with the stylistic features brought to the road by the MC20, Maserati Grecale boasts a modern stylistic language, in which elegance and sportiness intertwine. 4.84 meters long and with a wheelbase of 2.9 metres, the compact SUV from the Trident has a streamlined line, with a marked character at the front: here we find a low grille with an oversized grille, in the center of which the logo of the Italian brand while the cut of the headlights convey a strong dynamism. The purity of the forms is clearly visible on the sides, where the door handles have been obtained by subtraction and are flush with the bodywork. The Trident logo still stands out on the rear pillar, while the volume of the tail has a trapezoidal shape, in which the boomerang-shaped lights inspired by Giugiaro’s 3200 GT are integrated. The roofline and spoiler give the impression of an SUV coupe. Further down we find the four tailpipes that stand out in the diffuser. Here there are no artificial sound generators, with the exhausts transmitting the true sound of the Maserati Grecale GT.

Once you get on board you get it right away the impression of being in a premium environment, thanks to the right mix of fine finishes, typical of the Maserati tradition, and the technological upgrade that Grecale has brought as a dowry. The dashboard is finished in leather while showing all its high-tech nature thanks to the presence of three displays, the one on the digital dashboard behind the steering wheel and the two 12.3” touch screens in a central position, the largest ever mounted on a Maserati and a second for the 8.8” accessory controls. From the first, that of the infotainment system based on Multimedia system MIA (Maserati Intelligent Assistant) it is possible to interact with the maps, the connectivity and some settings of the car while from the second one it is possible to adjust the air conditioning, heating and cooling of the seats or customize the design of the Maserati clock which for the first time is digital and available with three motifs . Alternatively, the dial can also accommodate the compass, the indication of the pedals or the g-force. To distract the driver as little as possible, the climate can also be adjusted by simple touch, from top to bottom for the temperature and from left to right for the intensity of the fans.

The operating system, based on Android Auto, has in fact been designed to improve the user experience and offer quick and intuitive responses. Apple Car Play and Android Auto are also available wirelessly, with the possibility of using some functions via voice control. On-board entertainment is instead entrusted in our case to the Sonus Faber system available with 14 or 21 speakers for an immersive sound experience. The dashboard therefore has very few physical controls, apart from the push-button panel between the two touch displays which is used for the driving modes. A choice that made it possible to clean the central tunnel, occupied by two slots, one that hides the USB and USB-C sockets and a well under the armrest. Alongside technology, however, there is also comfort and versatility, as we mentioned earlier. From this point of view, the minimum load capacity is 535 litres.

Instead, they can be selected from the steering wheel the Drive Modes, which on the Maserati Grecale GT are Comfort, GT, Sport and Off-Road. Depending on the one selected, there will be a more or less immediate response from the accelerator pedal. With the Sport, for example, maximum boost is available and the car is lowered by 15 mm in the Aero position, with the steering wheel stiffer and more responsive. Under the bonnet of the Maserati Grecale GT is a 2.0 liter four-cylinder engine with 300 HP delivered at 5,750 rpm and 450 Nm of torque between 2,000 and 4,000 rpm. The petrol engine works with a 48 V mild hybrid system and an 8-speed automatic gearbox that can be managed sequentially with the paddles on the steering wheel. MHEV technology integrates the endothermic unit, a BSG, the 48 volt battery, an eBooster and a DC/DC converter. The Belt Starter Generator therefore acts as an alternator, recharging the accumulator which in turn supplies energy to the eBooster. In essence, it is as if the powertrain were equipped with two turbochargers, with the electric one filling the gap that would occur with a traditional one thanks to the electric boost. The performance of the GT version speaks of a shot from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds with the possibility of reaching a top speed of 240 km/h. Four-wheel drive is standard on all versions.

Just play a little with driving modes and one immediately realizes that a more belligerent soul may also be hiding under the elegant dress of the Maserati Grecale GT. In fact, even the version equipped with the four-cylinder Trident SUV knows how to entertain and when you put it in Sport the sound becomes more engaging and the set-up is well calibrated to better absorb the bumps and roughness of the road surface, keeping Grecale always composed. Even when driving on a mixed route, with sudden changes of direction, it is possible to test the dynamism of this model. Merit of the suspensions and the active shock absorbers with air springs but above all of the limited slip limited slip differential which can be chosen as an option on the GT.

Maserati Grecale is offered in three versions, GT, Modena and Trofeo. The former is available with both the 250 HP and 300 HP four-cylinder engines, while the Modena has an engine that delivers 330 HP. At the top of the range we find the Trofeo which is equipped with the 3-litre V6 and 530 HP. The price list it starts from 74,470 euros for the Grecale GT and goes up to 114,950 euros for the top of the range with the six-cylinder. During 2023, the offer will expand further with the arrival of the Folgore, the fully electric variant.