Bad news arrives from Cassino about it the start of production of Maserati Grecale, the new SUV of the Trident among the most anticipated models of this 2022. The new Sport Utility of the Modenese brand has already been delayed for several months, with the debut scheduled for November which has been postponed to March, with the spring that should have also be the start-up period of the lines of the new Italian car. The Lazio factory has not yet started the production of the first pre-series units and without these fundamental specimens it is practically impossible that the first units can be assembled as early as March.

It is not clear when Maserati Grecale will be presented. Unlike last autumn, when the Trident had set an exact date and then postponed it due to the semiconductor crisis, in this case the Modenese brand has never announced a precise day for the unveil of the new model. It is therefore possible that Maserati will move the preview of Grecale to May or June, and then start production in the early summer months. However, this is still a hypothesis given that in this sense the Trident is keeping the utmost confidentiality. Meanwhile, road tests continue for forklifts, both for the traditional versions and for the more performing Trophy edition.

We just have to wait for the next few weeks to understand when this very important model will finally see the light: Grecale represents a fundamental car for the relaunch of the Italian brand among premium brands, with the future SUV segment D that will have the task of establishing itself against the intense competition including the Porsche Macan. A further delay in its debut and consequently in the start of production would be a bad sign for the Italian brand which in this 2022 also prepares other important innovations for its range.