Maserati has officially opened orders for the new Maserati Grecale Folgore, while also revealing the price of the Trident's first electric SUV. The price list of the high-wheeled sports model will start from 127,100, thus completing the Grecale range which already includes the version equipped with the 250 HP 2.0 mild hybrid, the version with the 300 HP and 330 HP petrol engine and the most powerful of the family endothermic, the one with the 530 HP 3.0 V6 Trofeo.

The powertrain and autonomy

It has a 557 HP engine and a 105 kWh battery that allows it to travel 487 kilometers between charges (WLTP). The 557 HP of this Grecale are generated by two motors that independently drive each of the wheel axles (it is therefore equipped with all-wheel drive). They draw energy from a high-voltage battery located under the floor, which has a gross capacity of 105 kWh and can be recharged in direct current at a maximum of 150 kW (from 20 to 80% in 29 minutes) or in alternating current at 22 kW. Unlike the GranTurismo Folgore, the Grecale's electrical system operates at 400 V (800 V on the other model).

Driving mode

There are four driving modes that can be selected from a control on the steering wheel: GT, Sport, Offroad and MAX Range. The latter is exclusive to this version and, according to Maserati, is designed to be used when the battery drops below 16% and there is no charger nearby. In this way, the system reduces the maximum speed to 130 km/h, the accelerator response is much gentler and the air conditioning reduces its power.

The liveries of Maserati Grecale Folgore

The color range of Maserati Grecale Folgore includes Bianco and the metallic shades Bianco Astro, Grigio Lava, Nero Tempesta and Blu Intenso. It is then possible to choose some special colours, the Fuoriserie, which for around 17,000 euros offer a palette that includes Blu Atmosfera, Rame Folgore, Grigio Lava Opaco and Bronzo Opaco. The wheels can be 19, 20 or 21 inches, all with a design that reduces rolling resistance.

Interiors

Inside, the appearance of the passenger compartment is very similar to that of the other versions of the Grecale, with a dashboard full of screens: a 12.3-inch screen for the instruments, another of the same size for the multimedia system, a another 8.8-inch screen below the previous one which gives access to the most used functions of the car (Maserati calls it the “comfort screen”) and another very small circular screen at the top which displays, among other things, data such as the time and lateral and longitudinal accelerations. The connection to Android Auto and CarPlay is wireless. For the upholstery of the seats and other elements of the passenger compartment, Maserati used a sustainable material called ECONYL. It is a nylon made from waste materials such as fishing nets, landfill carpets or waste fabrics from factories