The Grecale Folgore it is the first 100% electric SUV in the history of Maserati. It arrives on the market a year after the versions hybrid and petrol and is equipped with a 105 kWh battery which uses the 400 Volt technology. Maserati's new electric SUV is capable of delivering well 820 Nm of torque, guaranteeing the typical performances of the Brand. Thanks to 100% electric propulsion, it delivers 558 hp (410 kW) and a maximum speed of 220 km/h.

Maserati Grecale Folgore electric as it is on the outside

On the outside, the electric Maserati Grecale Folgore is immediately recognizable by its colour Copper Folgore. On the front it has a inverted grill modified for cooling, as an electric vehicle requires. The front band of Grecale Folgore is inspired by the version Trophy.

Maserati Grecale Folgore at the 2023 Shanghai Motor Show

On the lateral part the 19″, 20″ or 21″ Aero wheels (with 255 mm tires at the front and 295 mm at the rear, with the exception of the 19″ which also fit 255 at the rear), specifically designed to guarantee maximum aerodynamics and inspired by the shape of the Trident.

Maserati Grecale Folgore in the Copper Folgore colour

The grille, specific for Folgore, has inserts glossy black on a lightly anodized silk black base. Splitters, handles, DLO and side skirts are also in glossy black. The badges and brake calipers are both copper-colored, while the side vents are illuminated.

Maserati Grecale Folgore interior

The interiors of Grecale Folgore stand out for the motif bas-relief Folgore on the dashboard and for the characteristic internal lining in carbon copper 3D touch. On the dashboard we find a 12.3″ central display (100% connected) and one from 8.8” in front of the driver.

The cockpit of the Grecale Folgore

Digital climate controls are quick and easy. The new ones quick gesture commands They allow you to control temperature and fan speed instantly and without taking your eyes off the road. The infotainment system integrates wirelessly Apple CarPlay, Android AutoAnd Baidu CarLife. Furthermore, thehead-up-display reconfigurable minimizes driving distractions by projecting key information such as speed, maps, driving directionswhile the Maserati digital clock operates thevoice assistant with which you can quickly check the climate, media, navigation and phone calls.

Engine and performance

The 100% electric powerplant of the Maserati Gregale Folgore is integrated into the vehicle chassis. The high-voltage battery (with high capacity and high charging and discharging power) is installed directly under the floor.

The electrical system is based on an architecture 400V. Battery energy powers two electric traction systems installed on the front and rear axle, from 279 hp each (205 kW), with integrated single-speed transmission and differential. The maximum power is 558 HPwith 820 Nm of torque.

Platform with two Electric Drive Modules (EDM)

Each electric traction system (Electric Drive Module, EDM) integrates: an inverter, an electric motor capable of delivering high power, the transmission (single ratio) and the differential. As for the performance it employs 4.1 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h and 16.1 for 0-200. The maximum speed is 210 km/h.

400V battery and autonomy

The high-voltage lithium battery has a capacity of 105 kWhwhich ensures at least 500 km of autonomy (the average consumption is 23.6 kWh/100 km), while for on-board charging there is a 22 kW charger (AC).

Maserati Grecale Folgore charging

Grecale Folgore also supports the fast charging in direct current up to 150 kWwhich allows you to recover 100 km of autonomy in 9 minutes and to go from 20% to 80% charge in 29 minutes.

Grecale Folgore driving mode

At the wheel of the Maserati Grecale Folgore with electric motor, the driver can opt for four different driving modes: Max Range, GT, Sport, Offroad. Adjustments can be made via the selector of the driving mode, located on the black forged steering wheel. The latter is also characterized by perforated leather and the blue engine start button. Furthermore, all Folgore models are equipped with air suspension.

Grecale Folgore on the road

With the mode Max Range the car obtains the maximum possible autonomy by applying strategies energy saving. It is recommended when the battery charge level drops below 16% and there is no immediately available charging point nearby. Limit maximum speed to 130 km/hreduces the response of the accelerator pedal and limits the power of the air conditioning.

Price, when does the Grecale Folgore cost

The Gregale Folgore has a base price of 127,100 euros, with the price list including a wide range of customizations, including bodywork colors and interior finishes. It features exclusive finishes, air suspension and 20″ rims as standard, with 19″ wheel options at no extra cost and 21″ wheels for a fee.

The technological equipment includes a large digital instrumentation, 12.3″ infotainment screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and level 2 assisted driving.

Maserati Grecale Folgore

Additional options include switchable all-wheel drive, colored brake caliperstinted windows, hands-free opening of the electric tailgate, panoramic glass roof, premium Sonus Faber audio system, Comfort package with ventilated seats, heated steering wheel and windshield.

The warranty is three years, with extension options and paid routine maintenance package. Charging cables Way 2 And Way 3 are available as options, respectively a 580 and 342 euros.

Maserati Grecale Folgore TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS Length (mm) 4,865 Width (mm) 2.163 Height (mm) 1,651 Pitch (mm) 2,903 Front track (mm) 1,611 Rear track (mm) 1,689 Front overhang (deg) 18.9 Rear overhang (deg) 20.6 Turning radius (m) 12.3 Luggage capacity (lt) 535 Approved weight (kg) 2,480 Weight distribution 47.2/52.8 MOTOR Engines 2 x 205 kW Maximum combined power 410 kW Maximum torque 820 Nm Drums 105 kWh DC Fast Charge – 400V 150 kW DC charging 20->80% in 29 min. or 100 km WLTP in 9 min. Charge AC 22kW WLTP autonomy 500km WLTP consumption 23.6 kWh/100 km PERFORMANCE Maximum speed km/h 220 0-100km/h 4.1″ 0-200km/h 16.1” TRANSMISSION Transmission AWD SUSPENSIONS Front Quadrilateral with virtual steering axis + active shock absorbers and pneumatic springs Rear Multilink + active shock absorbers and air springs BRAKES Front Ventilated monolithic discs 350×28 mm; Brembo 4-piston fixed brake calipers Rear Ventilated monolithic discs 350×22 mm; Continental floating brake calipers with MoC technology TIRES Front 255/40 R21 – 255/45 R20 – 255/50 R19 Rear 295/35 R21 – 295/40 R20 – 255/50 R19 Grecale Folgore technical sheet

Photo Maserati Gregale Folgore

