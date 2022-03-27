If Maserati Grecale can boast a series of very high technological standards, it must also thank Bosch. The German multinational, protagonist of a long-standing partnership with the manufacturer of the Trident, was decisive in supplying the components and technologies for safety, comfort and powetrain of the new SUV by Maserati: for example, the Park Pilot system in the entry level version, equipped with a control unit and ten ultrasound sensors, and the Multi Camera System with Surround View 2D in the high-range versions were created by Bosch.

Bosch’s contribution can also be seen inside the passenger compartment, thanks to the new 12.3 ″ digital instrument cluster, which consists of a high-resolution graphic display with a slim design that allows you to choose detailed information about different elements, from the current journey to the navigation map, through telephone contacts and the details of the music playlist you are listening to. The German company was also decisive for what concerns the engine range: both for the two 2.0 turbo petrol units and for the 3.0 turbo petrol unit, in fact, the creation of the electronic engine control unit ECU, which ensures high performance for the three different engines with 300, 330 and 530 HP respectively. In the first two cases, then, the multinational provides the technology package including control unit, 48 V lithium-ion battery and DC / DC converter.

We recall that recently Maserati and Bosch had also collaborated in the development of the super sports car MC20: in that case, the German multinational had achieved 63 Bosch Rexroth operator stations equipped with NEXO wireless screwdrivers, 8 in the engine line and 55 in the assembly line, all perfectly integrated into the production software, thanks to which it was possible to view processes and states of the machines at any time, making the MC20 the first car in the world with 100% of the screws monitored.