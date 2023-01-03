The electrification process of the Maserati range may not correspond to an expansion of the line-up itself. Word of David FatCEO of the Trident car manufacturer, who clarified that the company is already satisfied with the segments in which it currently operates and therefore aims to perfect the models it already offers on the market, from the MC20 to the Granturismo via Levante, just to name a few . Embrace electric technology it will be an important step for Maserati, which plans to launch six battery-powered models on the market by 2026.

“We have a sports sedan, we have a large SUV, we have a D-segment SUV, we now have a GT that looks more like a sports coupe, and we have a super sports car. So we’ll have five segments that we’re going to operate in. Being a brand of the caliber of Maserati, the target is more to continue to fine-tune, refine and perfect these models and continue to ensure that the end customer experiences the quality, design appeal, emotional appeal, performance and luxury, to make sure that everything that be it incomparable“the words of Grasso to the microphones of Autocar.

Maserati’s number one then concentrated on Grecale and on the appellation “mainstream” which was given to him by some: “One mainstream interpretation is to try to please everyone, and that’s not a bad thing. Because if you’re selling commodity products, being mainstream is absolutely the right thing to do. But we don’t sell commodities, we sell cars, specifically luxury cars. I struggle to see the word mainstream combined with Maserati, although Grecale is actually exceptional for every day”. A fundamental aspect on which the work of the Trident will focus will be that of the programme Custom-built and then of the customization: “You will increasingly see our Fuoriserie program taking on a life of its own. Everything revolves around the customer. And the modern luxury customer is willing to pay more to have personalized objects, if you like, that stand out from the others. Sometimes customization is about comfort, sometimes it’s about aesthetics, sometimes it’s about performance, sometimes it’s all of the above.” This does not mean that the Italian brand has underestimated the question of production capacity, in which it has actually invested to ensure that it can contribute to an improvement in the company’s profit margins.