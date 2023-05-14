Until now we had only driven the all-new Maserati GranTurismo in its all-electric version, as the 761 hp Folgore. However, as it happens, Maserati had planned since the start of development in 2017 that this new generation GT would have both electric and more conventional powertrains.

Clearly a lot of effort went into the brand’s first EV, with massive power and flashy 800-volt architecture for when you want really fast charging. But that does not mean that the Italians have made it easy for the combustion engine.

The Trofeo gets a V6 from Maserati

The most important news is that the GranTurismo no longer roars with the ever-imposing V8 that was developed in collaboration with Ferrari. Its place is now taken by Maserati’s own 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 called Nettuno, which has already been put to work in the MC20 supercar. It comes in two different power versions: 490 hp in the basic version, the Modena, and 550 hp in the flagship you see here, the Trofeo.

It uses normal lubrication instead of the dry sump from the MC20, but the Maserati Twin Combustion system, taken from F1 engines, is still here. Simply put, the fuel is ignited in a separate ‘front chamber’ before the entire chemistry lesson is moved to the traditional combustion chamber; it produces faster reactions and more efficient combustion.

At low load, the engine can shut off one bank of cylinders to save fuel. And another remarkable fact: the GranTurismo now always has four-wheel drive. Yes. You get an eight-speed ZF gearbox that always sends power to all four wheels, although 70 per cent of that normally goes to the rear.

The Maserati GranTurismo looks like the old one

He also looks rather special, don’t you think? Compared to the previous GranTurismo, it is more a matter of evolution than revolution, but we don’t mind that at all. You still have that beautiful long bonnet (now a large clamshellcopy), bulging front wheel arches and that sloping roofline. The main visual differences are the now vertically running headlight units and the larger grille.

On paper, the Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo is pretty fast. A sprint from 0 to 100 km / h is arranged in 3.5 seconds (the Modena takes 3.9 seconds, while the electric Folgore is ready in 2.7 seconds) and continues until 320 km / h the pipe empty. In reality – if you’re in the higher revs and have Sport or Corsa mode engaged – it feels much quicker.

The driving behavior of the Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo

When the two turbos are on full blast, the dual combustion technology is doing its job and the four-wheel drive is dragging you out of a corner, the GranTurismo is spewing you across the roads at a crawl. The ZF box is competent but unremarkable. It changes gears quickly, and in Sport and Corsa modes you get a little bump here and there, but really it’s little more than an aid to the relentless acceleration.

It may be a GT according to its badge, but the Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo is as fast as a supercar. We’ll have to put it on a track again for the full story, but on the road it handles corners very well, with plenty of grip and some light but direct steering.

The Modena has a mechanical differential on the rear axle; in the case of the Trofeo, there’s an electronically controlled one that continuously sends torque back and forth for maximum traction. Up to about 50 percent of the 650 Nm of torque can be directed to the front wheels. There’s a ‘princess and pea’-like amount of roll to be felt from the standard air suspension, whose softer setting gives a little more comfort yet good control on poor tarmac.

The weight of the GranTurismo

Don’t forget that the Trofeo weighs almost 1.8 tons. That may be a lot lighter than the Folgore’s 2,260 pounds, but it’s still hefty. Yet it manages to keep that mass under control impressively and it really doesn’t have to be put on the hardest setting to drive through corners properly. The brakes – steel Brembos – could offer a bit more feel, if we’re nitpicking.

The good news is that despite its obvious sporting prowess, it’s still a true GT. In the Comfort and GT modes, it is remarkably friendly and will keep you going for hours without any problem. It’s even relaxing at low speeds (for those sitting in the front, at least), it’s packed with useful and entertaining electronics and easy to keep on course thanks to the visible bulges of the wheel arches and the excellent all-round visibility.

“It’s a really dynamic sports car that also offers enough comfort to cross continents”

It’s a bit of a shame that the V6 isn’t exactly the most talented Italian opera singer ever, especially in the more modest driving modes. The little Nettuno may not even tie the laces of the old V8 in that respect, but the other side of the coin is that a consumption of less than 14 l / 100 km is easily achievable.

The price of the Maserati GranTurismo

Fewer trips to the gas pump may ease the pain of the purchase price, because you cannot call the Trofeo cheap with its starting price of 271,576 euros (227,300 euros in Belgium). Motor snobs will not say unjustly that that is quite a lot of money for quite a few cylinders.

It also places the GranTurismo directly in the line of V8 rivals such as the Aston Martin DB11, BMW M8 Competition, McLaren GT and Bentley Continental GT. That is not easy company, with a few solid characters, but Maserati has retrained the GranTurismo Trofeo into a truly dynamic sports car that also offers enough comfort to cross continents.

We really want to put him on a track with a few others for a final verdict, but the first impression is that he – and the brilliant MC20 – can take Maserati back on track.

Specifications of the Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo (2023)

Engine

2,992 cc

V6 biturbo

550 hp @ 6,500 rpm

650 Nm @ 3,000 rpm

Drive

four wheels

8v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds

top 320 km/h

Consumption (average)

10.2 l/100 km

230 g/km CO2 G label

Dimensions

4,966×1,957x

1,353 mm (lxwxh)

2,929mm (wheelbase)

1,795 kilograms

70 l (petrol)

310 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 271,576 (NL)

€227,300 (B)