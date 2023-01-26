Who chooses the Maserati GranTurismo he certainly does not have problems of economic hardship. Suffice it to say that the price list of the renewed Trident 2+2 has a starting price of 181,200 euros for the Modena equipped with the 490 HP 3.0-litre V6 Nettuno Twin Turbo. So there shouldn’t be any particular problems for those who choose the super sports car from the Modena-based carmaker to shell out 21,960 euros for a special color that can make their car unique. A cost that far exceeds that of a Fiat Panda, the best seller on the Italian market. In particular, it is the Grigio Iridescent Fuoriserie tint, available among the optional colors in the Maserati model configurator.

Among the colors, those without surcharge are Bianco, Nero Ribelle, Grigio Maratea, Blu Emozione, Giallo Corse Fuoriserie and Rosso GranTurismo Fuoriserie while it costs 4,636 euros for Blu Nobile and Grigio Maratea. From an aesthetic point of view, the design of GranTurismo seeks a balance between beauty and functionality, without too many frills. Using lines and shapes that have always characterized the brand’s sports cars, with the long bonnet and the central body intersected by the four mudguards. The line of the roof, on the other hand, descends dynamically to underline the curve of the pillar on which the iconic Trident logo is present. the light clusters take up the vertical motifs introduced on the MC20, with the presence of the bonnet to underline all the sportiness of the model: a 3-square-metre monoblock that combines the bonnet and mudguards in a single solution. The wheels have staggered dimensions, larger at the rear (21” 295/30) than at the front (20′ 265/30 – 20” 265/35 for Folgore) and are available with rims boasting 4 different designs with different finishes, ensuring 7 different options for the customer. The brake calipers are offered in seven different colours: matt black, black, red, yellow, blue, matt red and dark matt copper (specific for the Folgore).

Under the skin beats the heart of the new V6 Nettuno engine which is available in two versions: the Modena equipped with the 3.0-litre V6 Nettuno Twin Turbo delivering 490 HP, and the high-performance version Trophy based on the same engine, reaching a maximum power of 550 HP. The performance of the Modena speaks of the possibility of sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.9″ and a top speed of 302 km/h which drops to 3.5″ for the Trofeo, capable of reaching 320 km /h of top speed. The first deliveries of the new Maserati GranTurismo will begin in June 2023.