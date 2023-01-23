First official images of the new one Maserati GranTurismo. The Trident super sports car will officially debut in dealerships from June 2023 but some shots have already been released online that show the interior of the Italian brand’s GT in more detail, with some previews of materials and technologies that will accompany this new generation. The new Maserati GranTurismo has a price list starting from 150,000 euros and alongside the endothermic versions powered by the V6 Nettuno there will also be an electric variant, the Folgore, with a powertrain capable of delivering up to 760 HP.

The focus on performance, however, is equal to that on luxury and technology that is clearly visible inside the passenger compartment. The new GranTurismo brings the updates to the dashboard that were brought to the debut on the Grecale: therefore almost all the physical keys disappear, with the exception of those for the driving modes which are integrated into the frame that embeds the double display from which they are managed all multimedia features. The central tunnel can therefore now offer more space to house objects of different sizes, such as a smartphone. The MIA system, Maserati Intelligent Assistant, has been updated to offer a further improved experience also on the GT. Behind the wheel appears a completely digital and customizable picture, with all the displays that have been designed to offer the maximum in terms of user experience. The cluster measures 12.3″ while the dual central screen has a surface area of ​​12.2″ and 8.8″ respectively.

Also new is the Maserati clock, which goes digital for the first time on the GranTurismo. The finishes of the luxurious 2+2 of the Trident vary according to the version, Modena, which is equipped with the 490 bhp 3.0 twin-turbo V6, is embellished with leather upholstery and open-pore Dark Ash Burl inserts, for the Trofeo, which reaches up to 550 bhp, have been chosen dark colors and carbon finishes. The full electric 760 HP Folgore version, on the other hand, marries sustainability also in the choice of materials, with Econyl fabric made from recycled nylon and Ice/Denim finishes with copper-colored inserts.