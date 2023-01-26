Continue the approach route to the road finish of Maserati GranTurismo. The renewed Trident sports car was recently unveiled, with the Modena-based automaker sipping the features regarding one of its flagship models. The new GranTurismo will arrive in dealerships in June 2023 and after getting to know the design and interior features, as well as the engines, the time has come for the price list of the high performance 2+2 car. The Maserati sports car will initially be offered in two versions, exclusively endothermic, with the Folgore arriving only at a later time.

The GranTurismo will be available in versions Modena and Trophy, available with a starting price list of 181,200 euros and 226,200 respectively. Each variant will have the possibility of being enriched with different accessories. Among the colors, those without surcharge are Bianco, Nero Ribelle, Grigio Maratea, Blu Emozione, Giallo Corse Fuoriserie and Rosso GranTurismo Fuoriserie while it costs 4,636 euros for Blu Nobile and Grigio Maratea matte or 21,960 euros if you want to opt for Grigio Cangiante Fuoriserie. There are also different designs for the rims: forged Astreo, Pegaso with the possibility of customizing the brake calipers as well. Customers can choose from five special packs: the Comfort Package from 1,708 euros which includes automatic boot opening, electrochromic mirrors, heated steering wheel, extended leather upholstery and HomeLink, or the Adas Package – Level 2 from 4,270 euros which integrates various technologies for level 2 assisted driving (Adas is also available basic package of 3,782 euros). Added to these are the €1,830 Sport Design Package, with aluminum pedals, extended leather and exclusive moldings and the €3,050 Tech Assistance Package with head-up display and digital interior rear-view mirror.

The price list also includes five options for the interior upholstery. There are various options, such as for example the full Led Matrix adaptive headlights at the price of 3,660 euros, the tinted rear windows at 732 euros, the volumetric alarm at 2,196 euros but also the ventilated front seats at 1,098 euros or the Alcantara headlining at 2,074 euros. For musical entertainment, you can choose the Sonus Faber audio system with 19 speakers at an additional cost of 4,270 euros. A special celebratory version for the 75th anniversary of the model will also be offered at launch, the PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary Launch Edition which will be made in just 75 units and will be embellished with various elements inspired by the history of this model.