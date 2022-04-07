Roman walkway for a prototype of the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore, the electric version of the new generation of the Trident super sports car. One of the development examples of the future model was shown at EUR on the occasion of the approach days to the Formula E ePrix in Rome. one of the prototypes of the full electric GranTurismo, central to the transition strategy of the Stellantis brand, was shown to the Rockit Venturi team and right on the lake in the capital district.

The car had already been spotted several times in recent months, engaged in resistance tests to low temperatures on the snow-covered roads of Scandinavia. The configuration of the powertrain is not yet known, with the Folgore architecture that should guarantee a power of about 400 kW (544 HP) combined with a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 100 kWh. The system will have 800 volts and will then ensure compatibility with fast charging infrastructures. The debut of the new generation is scheduled for 2022 even if it is not clear whether Maserati will decide to complete the range immediately or will decide to subsequently introduce the GranTurismo Folgore.